“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 14th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 80 – June 14, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

To start things off we focus on Hercules 25th Anniversary Pins and Collectible Key, the Stoney Clover Lane Princess Collection, a new Snow White doll, and Cinderella merchandise coming to the Disney Wish. For Marvel we take a look at Masionette’s Spidey clothing for kids, Thor: Love and Thunder products on shopDisney and Marvel Must Haves featuring Ms. Marvel. We’ll wrap up with Star Wars finds like the A New Hope 45th Anniversary Pins, a wooden grill scraper featuring Obi-Wan and Anakin, and the restock of Starbucks mugs and Ewok Ear Headbands!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Commemorate the 25th Anniversary of "Hercules" with New Pins, Collectible Key from shopDisney

Bless my soul, Hercules —well Disney’s animated classic— is celebrating its 25th anniversary and in true Disney fashion, there is merchandise to mark the occasion! Debuting recently on shopDisney are a series of pins and a Collectible Key all featuring the legendary god…and a few friends.

Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princess Collection is a Dream Come True!

If you’ve been wishing for some magical enhancements for your everyday adventures, have we got some good news for you! shopDisney has introduced an assortment of bags and accessories from Stoney Clover Lane that celebrates our favorite leading ladies: the Disney Princesses!

Snow White Disney Designer Collection Doll Debuts on shopDisney

Snow White is the ninth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Steve Thompson. His design captures the strength and beauty of the character while emphasizing her regality and embracing her kindness.

Sneak Peek of the Cinderella Inspired Merchandise Collection Coming to the Disney Wish

Disney has shared previews of the exclusive merchandise coming to the Disney Wish, and this week they’re showcasing a new Cinderella inspired collection of apparel, coasters and more.

Maisonette Introduces Summer Capsule Collection Themed "Spidey and His Amazing Friends"

Young Spidey fans can show off their love for the web slinger and his pals Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy with the latest fashion collection from Maisonette. The company has launched their third capsule collection inspired by Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Prepare for "Thor: Love and Thunder" With Awesome Merchandise for the Whole Family

We are getting closer to the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder and as of today, pre-sale tickets are now available. And what better way to prepare for the movie than by going shopping?! shopDisney has a fun selection of apparel, toys and collectibles inspired by the film that will help to expand your Marvel collection.

Marvel Must Haves Week 46 Round Up – "Ms. Marvel" Episode 1

It’s another week of Marvel Must Haves! Update your wardrobe with fashionable T-shirts and apparel from Amazon and Hot Topic. If you’re in the market for collectibles don’t miss out on Hasbro Marvel Legends, Funko Pop! and Bleacher Creatures inspired by Kamala Khan!

Bring the Galaxy to Your Pin Collection with Three Star Wars 45th Anniversary Designs

No matter what era of the Star Wars franchise is your favorite, none of it would exist without the first movie, A New Hope. As the film reaches a milestone anniversary (45 years) shopDisney has unveiled a series of pins commemorating the 1977 blockbuster.

Maintain the High Ground With "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" Grill Scraper from Entertainment Earth

No one likes cleaning a messy grill but it has to be done. Fortunately you can make the job easier with a Star Wars inspired grill scraper that features characters from Revenge of the Sith.

Trio of Starbucks "Been There" Mugs Land at shopDisney for Star Wars Day

What’s the first thing you think of when drinking your morning coffee (or tea, we won’t judge)? If it’s the various planets that make up the Star Wars galaxy, then you’re going to love the latest Starbucks “Been There” mugs that are finally back in stock on shopDisney.

Do a Victory Dance! Ewok Ear Headband Designed by Ashley Eckstein Are Now on shopDisney

Yub Nub indeed! Bring the essence of Endor to your next cosplay creation with an Ewok Ear Headband designed by Ashley Eckstein! After selling out of the first round of ears, the popular headwear is now back in stock on shopDisney.

Add to Your Shopping List

Save the Night with Epic Marvel Bedding Sets and Sheets Featuring Iron Man, The Eternals and More

Bedtime is better when there are superheroes around and while you can’t actually summon Iron Man, Black Widow or Spider-Man to your home, you can check out new bedding sets featuring the comic book (and movie) icons.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Coming Soon to Cedar Point – LaughingPlace.com

The latest theme park to get their own Build-A-Bear Workshop is America’s Roller Coast, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. According to the Sandusky Register, the park’s new Build-A-Bear Workshop will be located in Frontier Town near Maverick and Steel Vengeance in the former Jitney Arcade.

Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Tease Country Bear Figurines – LaughingPlace.com

Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have teased new figurines of two beloved members of the Country Bears.

Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Star Wars Retro Action Figures

In celebration of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Hasbro has released a new assortment of Star Wars Retro figures inspired by characters from the show. Pre-orders are now open for this exciting collection of 3 3/4-inch figures including Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 3 Round Up – “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Obi-Wan Wednesdays!

Denuo Novo Introduces "Star Wars: Rebels" Sabine Wren Mandalorian Helmet

If you consider yourself a Mandalorian or just want to be part of the Ghost Crew, Denuo Novo is helping to make fans' dreams come true with their newest Star Wars replica helmet. Designed after the unique appearance of Sabine Wren’s headpiece, this colorful helmet takes its inspiration from her appearance in Star Wars: Rebels.

First Products Revealed From the Disney Pride Collection at Disneyland Paris

Pride Month is here and the first products of the Disney Pride collection are now available at Disneyland Paris. Guests can shop shirts, pins, collectibles, mugs, and more.

