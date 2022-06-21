Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for June 20th

shopDisneyStep Into the Enchanted Neighborhood of Winnie the Pooh With a New Collection from Dooney & Bourke Summer is here and what better place to spend it then in the Hundred Acre Wood where Christoper Robin spent his childhood days? Dooney & Bourke is taking guests on a journey to the world of talking animals with a new three-piece collection (plus Annual Passholder exclusive) themed to Winnie the Pooh. shopDisney Commemorates 25 Years of “Hercules” with a Megara Special Edition Doll Debuting June 27th We can’t get enough of Disney’s Special Edition Dolls and their next reveal is as dramatic as it is lovely. We’re talking about Megara “Meg” from Hercules! In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, Meg is getting an updated look that fans will love. Pretty in (Orchid) Pink! shopDisney’s Newest Color is Bold, Playful and Oh So Summery Well hello! Just in case summer isn’t fun enough for you, shopDisney has debuted a bright new color collection that’s as happy as a day at Disney! Orchid Pink has danced its way to Spirit Jerseys, Ear Headbands and even a PopSocket and will make you stand out in any crowd. Complimentary “Lightyear” Collectible Key Descends on shopDisney Featuring the Beloved Space Ranger A new Pixar-inspired Collectible Key has blasted onto the scene and will take you to infinity…and beyond! This week movie fans can add the Lightyear Key to their assortment of Disney souvenirs as the latest design in the series is now available and complimentary with a purchase of $25 or more. Disney Bedding Sets Featuring Princess Tiana, “Luca” and More are A Dream Come True Your kids spend all day living their best Disney life, so why not send them off to dream land the Disney way? A selection of new comforter and sham sets as well as character sheets are now available on shopDisney featuring Luca, Princess Tiana and more. “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Legends Figures Arrive on shopDisney It’s time to update your Hasbro Marvel Legends collection with some Thor: Love and Thunder action figures. Debuting this past spring, the mighty assortment of character toys have now made their way to shopDisney. D23 Gold Members Exclusive Limited Edition “Lilo & Stitch” 20th Anniversary Pin Now Available on shopDisney D23 The Official Disney Fan Club is celebrating 20 years of Lilo & Stitch with an exclusive new pin featuring Stitch. This brightly colored collectible is coming to shopDisney on June 20th and will make a great addition to any Disney display.
Theme ParksNew Indiana Jones Merchandise Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney Indiana Jones merchandise is coming soon to Disney Parks and fans can get their own beige safari-style shirt and jacket inspired by everyone’s favorite archaeology professor. Complete the look with a fedora, and don’t forget to save room in your bag for any ancient artifacts you find during your travels! Universal Launches New Minions Collaboration with Graphic Artist Verdy Inspired by the new Illumination film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the Minions have teamed with graphic artist Verdy, to launch the Verdy x Minions capsule collection exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood.
RSVLTSRSVLTS x Star Wars “I Am Your Father’s Day” Collection Pays Tribute to Darth Vader Now that Father’s Day has arrived, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is returning to the Star Wars universe with a new collection inspired by bad dad, Darth Vader (and a few other pals). This new Star Wars collection is impressive, most impressive and features elements of Vader’s story from the original trilogy and Revenge of the Sith.
Pick of the Day“Designed in tandem with the creators of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, this Alpha Class Buzz action figure represents the team leader in his Space Ranger Alpha Suit with exacting detail from heroic head to space-booted toe. Buzz is complemented by his robot companion cat, Sox, and his high tech carrier.” Buzz Lightyear & Sox Action Figure Set – Lightyear – $24.99 More Merchandise:
- The shopping never ends at Laughing Place! Check out our other recent shopping and collectibles posts by visiting the Disney Merchandise Page where you’ll find links to retailers like Entertainment Earth, Funko, Hasbro, Loungefly, Rock ‘Em Socks, RockLove and more.
- If you have some time on your hands, you’re always welcome to join us live for Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show (Tuesdays at 4pm PT) or catch up afterward with our weekly Round Up.