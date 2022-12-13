“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 13th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 105 – December 13th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We’re back with more 12 Days of Magical Deals at shopDisney, the exciting Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection, Toy Story Marionettes, Designer Collection Ariel, 2023 Dated Merchandise at WDW, Disney gifts from Fun.com and Monsters Inc. Build-A-Bear plush. We mash up Marvel and Star Wars with a new Boba Fett action figure and Star Wars delivers RSVLTS shirts and the final Week of Bring Home the Galaxy!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

12 Days of Magical Deals: Save Up to 40% on Clothing, Toys and More

‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Magical Deals. Today marks day nine and guests can enjoy discounts on home essentials with savings up to 40% off clothing, toys and more.

Disney100: Platinum Celebration Collection Launches on shopDisney

The Platinum Celebration Collection features stylings that provide an elegant addition for any Disney fan, capturing the “classically Disney” aesthetic in platinum while looking forward to the next eras ahead.

Yee-Haw! "Toy Story 2" Marionettes Celebrate Woody, Jessie and Bullseye Origin Stories

Hey, howdy hey! It’s Woody’s Roundup on shopDisney! The friendly cowboy and his pals Jessie and Bullseye are part of a trio of marionette toy figures that resemble their appearance in Toy Story 2.

Ariel (Newly Designed) Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney

Ariel (Newly Designed) is the fifteenth and final doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Rocío Cintrón. The overall look is inspired by the end scene of The Little Mermaid when Ariel emerges from the water and onto land in her shimmering purple dress

Photos: 2023 Merchandise Now Available at Walt Disney World

Can you believe that 2023 will be here in just a few weeks? Walt Disney World is already getting ready for the New Year with the release of their 2023 merchandise line.

Stay Cute and Cozy This Winter With Disney Shoes, Slippers and Blankets from Fun.com

Cold nights require hot beverages, fuzzy slippers, super soft blankets and Fun.com has you covered—at least with the slippers and blankets. They also have playful Disney shoe designs for those brave enough to leave the house.

Build-A-Bear Introduces New "Monsters, Inc." Plush Friends

Build-A-Bear Workshop is introducing new plush friends based on an iconic duo from the 2001 Pixar Animation Studios classic, Monsters, Inc.

Two New Boba Fett Figures Inspired by the Character's Marvel Comics Appearance Coming Soon from Hasbro

Fans can celebrate Star Wars’ publishing legacy with the latest figures — both coming from The Vintage Collection, which features premium detail and design across products and packaging inspired by the original line.

Din Djarin's Galactic Adventures Inspire RSVLTS x Star Wars Mandalorian Collection

RSVLTS is taking off on another galactic journey and this time they are focusing on The Mandalorian. Din Djarin (and yes, his little pal Grogu too) takes the spotlight on a new collection that features 5 shirt designs and a reversible jacket.

"Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy" Week 9 Roundup – Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, Smash + Tess, Torrid, More

For the ninth and final week of “Bring Home the Galaxy,” new and highlighted products have been revealed from popular manufacturers such as Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, Smash + Tess, and more!

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney100: Dooney & Bourke Platinum Celebration Collection

Dooney & Bourke have teamed with Disney for the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection and have just dropped three new bag styles that fans will adore

Jose Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World

“My siestas are getting shorter and shorter!” The latest Tiki Mug to come to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features Jose himself from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

Photos: Mickey Balloon Premium Popcorn Bucket Now Available at the Magic Kingdom

The colorful Mickey Balloon Premium Bucket, with a 50th anniversary strap and the Magic Kingdom logo, is now available at the Walt Disney World theme park.

Walt Disney World Offering Limited-Time Extra Bonus Reservations and Special Discounts for Annual Passholders

From December 12th-23rd the Passholder merchandise discount (owned and operated merchandise locations) will temporarily increase to 30%. You can also scan and pay for merchandise right on your phone using Merchandise Mobile Checkout – a convenient feature of the MyDisney Experience app (at select shops).

Funko, Loungefly Showcase New Exclusives Debuting for Hot Topic Expo

Happy Hot Topic Expo! New exclusive Funko and Loungefly selections have arrived in store and online, just in time for holiday gift giving!

Celebrate The Release of "Avatar: The Way of Water" With New Merchandise

To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, fans can get back to Pandora with a number of products celebrating the original Avatar and its new sequel.

CITIZEN Introduces Avatar-Inspired Watch Collection

Embrace the beauty and wonder of Pandora with CITIZEN’s newest watch collection that showcases the fascinating backdrop of the world of Avatar.

New "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Hats Available Now from New Era

New Era has a drop of three new hats, two fitted and one snapback, celebrating Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

New Ronan the Accuser Figure from Hasbro's Marvel Legends Series Available for Pre-Order Tomorrow

Ronan the Accuser is best known as the villain from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but he has also served as both friend and foe to our favorite heroes for years in the Marvel Comics. Soon, you’ll be able to add Ronan, with his comic-inspired look, to your collection of Hasbro Marvel Legends series figures.

Purchase a Classic Photo Viewfinder This Holiday Season at Knott's Merry Farm

Keep a piece of Knott’s Merry Farm with you forever with this seasonal throwback viewfinder featuring the windmill structure at the entrance of the park all decked out for the holidays!

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!