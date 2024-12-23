A Festive TARDIS Brings “Joy to the World” in New “Doctor Who” Poster

This new poster serves to hype up Whovians for the annual “Doctor Who” Christmas special, coming to Disney+ on Christmas Day.

Christmas is just two days away, and that means a brand-new episode of Doctor Who! A beautiful new poster of a very festive TARDIS has been shared to get fans excited for the new special.

What’s Happening:

Doctor Who is set to return to Disney+

To get Whovians hyped up for the new episode, Disney+ has shared a new poster featuring a beautifully festive TARDIS with a backdrop that calls into mind the aurora borealis.

Some more fun posters were also shared, detailing some of the places you might be able to travel to when you check into the Time Hotel – the main setting of the episode.

Check out Luke’s spoiler-free review of “Joy to the World,” which premieres December 25th at 9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST on Disney+.

An all-new season of Doctor Who follows in 2025.

