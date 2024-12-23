A Festive TARDIS Brings “Joy to the World” in New “Doctor Who” Poster

Christmas is just two days away, and that means a brand-new episode of Doctor Who! A beautiful new poster of a very festive TARDIS has been shared to get fans excited for the new special.
What’s Happening:
- Doctor Who is set to return to Disney+ on Christmas Day with the all-new Christmas special, “Joy to the World.”
- To get Whovians hyped up for the new episode, Disney+ has shared a new poster featuring a beautifully festive TARDIS with a backdrop that calls into mind the aurora borealis.
- Some more fun posters were also shared, detailing some of the places you might be able to travel to when you check into the Time Hotel – the main setting of the episode.
- Check out Luke’s spoiler-free review of “Joy to the World,” which premieres December 25th at 9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST on Disney+.
- An all-new season of Doctor Who follows in 2025.
