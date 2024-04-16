“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 16th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 167 – April 16, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Eats Snacks Collection – Lollipop

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! April’s theme is Lollipop, the colorful, spiral twisted hard candies on a stick and these goodies are shaped like Mickey Mouse!

Disney's "The Lion King" 30th Anniversary Collection Debuts

“There’s far too much to take in here,” but the super condensed version is that Disney’s animated classic The Lion King is celebrating its 30th anniversary and that means new merchandise is on the way! Sweatshirts, button down shirts, tees and other must-have accessories are now available at Disney Store.

Hallmark Unveils 2024 Dream Book Featuring Disney Designs

Happy Holidays! Sure we’ve got a way to go before we can start stringing up the lights and singing Christmas carols, but that isn’t stopping Hallmark from releasing their 2024 Dream Book. Wonderful, whimsical, wintry ornaments, and holiday decor will be coming soon with designs celebrating the best of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Everybody Chillax! Cakeworthy Jumps Back in Time with Awesome "Lizzie McGuire" Collection at Disney Store

Let’s jump in the time machine and head back to the 2000s era Disney Channel so we can hang with Lizzie McGuire! Cakeworthy’s latest Disney collection is the perfect throwback to the aughts and one of its biggest shows, and best of all, select items are available at Disney Store.

New Norway Pavilion Lug Bags Come to EPCOT

One of the great things about EPCOT is all the different countries that are represented around the park. At the Norway Pavilion, a new collection of Lug items has arrived featuring a gorgeous deep blue color and rich orange color scheme. Of course Mickey Mouse is part of the design too and fans won’t want to miss this collection.

Disney's Iconic Villains Collection at RockLove

RockLove is embracing their darker side as they spend more time with some of the most formidable foes in Disney animation! A sextet of rings and a stud earring set join the Iconic Villains collection that’s inspired by Ursual, Yzma, Hades and others.

Official "Grey's Anatomy" Monopoly Game Coming in June

You don’t have to be a real life doctor to try your hand at managing one of the most famous hospitals in television history. USAOPOLY is challenging fans of Grey’s Anatomy to “survive the drama and embark on a riveting journey through the world of Grey's Anatomy” as part of a special edition of Monopoly.

"The Art of Marvel Studios’ What If…?" Available Now for Pre-Order

Explore the Marvel multiverse like never before. The Art of Marvel Studios’ What If…? takes fans behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first animated series in this incredible hardcover book that’s a fan’s dream come true.

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Collection Comes to Disney Store

As the world prepares for Star Wars Day, Disney Store is taking guests on a landscape tour of Tatooine with the new Sands of Tatooine Collection. Apparel and accessories are the big selling points, but Starbucks is also along for the ride with new tumblers and mugs that every Mos Espa junk dealer would love.

Toy Unboxing / Review: LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech Set #75368 with Speed-Build (Imperial March)

A few weeks ago, we here at Laughing Place were sent a box of Star Wars merchandise from a variety of Lucasfilm’s licensees in celebration of the “Imperial March” merchandising campaign. Inside that box was LEGO Star Wars set #75368 Darth Vader Mech, and today I finally found the time to unbox, build, and review this building set.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23, Pin Trading Set, "The Lion King"

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include “it’s a small world,” pin trading, and The Lion King.

Pumbaa, Timon Join Disney Vault Plush Collection

One of the easiest ways to grow your Disney collection is with plush characters and Disney Store has some additions to the Vault Collection that will take all your worries away! That’s right, Timon and Pumbaa (plus a few grubs) from The Lion King have returned in all their plush glory and are ready to join your brood.

Disney Store Mother's Day Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is a time to honor the incredible women who are there for us through the good times and bad. As guests search for the perfect way to show their love, Disney Store has put together a Gift Guide designed with Mom in mind. From clothing and accessories, to collectibles, speciality mugs and more, there’s something here for every type of Disney Mom.

Brief First Look at Tiana's Bayou Adventure Merchandise Shared by Walt Disney World Ambassador

Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad shared a brief first look at some of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise. In the video below you can see a new T-shirt themed to the new attraction, as well as some brand new Minnie ears.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Merchandise Revealed

With just a few days to go until the 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at official event merchandise that will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

RockLove C2E2 Debut with Popular Star Wars Collections

C2E2 is just a few weeks away and on top of featuring awesome guests the show floor will be filled with exciting merchandise opportunities. This year RockLove jewelry will be making their C2E2 debut and they’re bringing their Star Wars collections to the show!

Photos: Disney Dress Shop Moves to Temporary New Location, Replacing WonderGround Gallery at Downtown Disney

Over next to the Disney Home store, the Disney Dress Shop has now (temporarily) taken over the space that is usually home to the WonderGround Gallery. Mike C. shares photos of the new space and the current merchandise collections on display.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: The Beatles Let It Be 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

WIth the news that Disney+ has acquired the streaming rights to the original The Beatles documentary Let it Be (1970), we’re revisiting our review of the Factory Entertainment Let it Be puzzle from Entertainment Earth.

LEGO Announces Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor from "Return of the Jedi" Coming May the 4th

After just recently getting the announcements of two Star Wars: The Phantom Menace building sets coming from LEGO on May 1st, we now know what LEGO’s big May the 4th Star Wars set will be: the Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor.

