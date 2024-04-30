“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 30th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 169 – April 30, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Choose a Free Gift at Disney Store When You Spend $100+

Did you miss out on Disney Store’s last Free Gift offer? Well good news friends, it’s back! Add some extra magic to your shopping cart while finishing off your Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Summer shopping lists. For a limited time guests can choose a free gift (for themselves or to share!) when spending $100 or more!

Monopoly: Disney Stitch Edition Now Available at Walmart

This year, Experiment 626 (aka Stitch) has already been busy attacking snacks, and now he’s coming for MONOPOLY! Hasbro has a brand new version of the popular board game featuring the troublemaking alien wreaking havoc in Hawaii!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios 35th Anniversary Merchandise Collection Revealed

DHS is having a birthday! The Disney Parks Blog previewed a fun collection themed to Disney’s Hollywood Studios 35th Anniversary that will be available in the park starting May 1st!

RSVLTS Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection

Disney’s beloved Donald Duck is having a birthday! The easily flustered fowl is turning 90, so naturally folks are out to celebrate the milestone in a big way. RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is pulling out all the stops with a huge collection that includes their classic Kunuflex button downs, All-Day Polos, Performance Hoodie, Dare Mighty Things T-Shirts and a Dad Hat too!

C2E2 2024: Funko Panel Features Announcements, Prizes, and Tons of Excitement from Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo

Kyle recaps the Funko “Future Flight of Fun” panel from C2E2 2024. Along with Funko, sibling brands Loungefly and Mondo shared announcements about upcoming collections featuring favorite and new franchises.

Learn More: Bekah had the opportunity to speak with Dave Bere of Funko and Peter Santa Maria of Mondo about some of their awesome products.

ThinkFun Marvel WordARound Card Game

April 28th marked National Super Hero Day and now is the perfect time for you to assemble a team of heroes for an epic game of Marvel WordARound. ThinkFun is preparing for the super celebration by releasing a special version of their popular game series focusing on all things Marvel.

Shop the Galaxy! Retailer Discounts and Deals for Star Wars Day 2024

It’s that time again! May the 4th will be here this weekend meaning that Star Wars Day deals are already rolling out! Fan favorite brands from across the galaxy like Abrams, BoxLunch, Funko, LEGO, and others have unveiled limited time savings and discounts on a wide range of Star Wars products designed to bring some cosmic delight to your collection.

Sabine Wren Special Edition Doll Disney Store

Sabine Wren first charmed audiences in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, then last year, she made her live-action debut in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Now Disney Store is capturing her spirit (and what appears to be live-action likeness) with a Special Edition Doll.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty" Designs

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates anniversaries for The Phantom Menace and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and some Disney Princess fun.

Mickey Mouse Americana Collection Comes to Disney Store

Summertime celebrations, long weekends and festivities focusing on all things red, white, and blue are on the calendar for the next several months, so Disney Store is here to help you look your best at every event you attend. Today, the Mickey Mouse Americana Collection dropped online commemorating not only the USA, but our favorite round-eared friend too!

Disneyland Debuts Create-Your-Own-Headband

The new build-your-own headband has arrived at Disneyland Resort. Popular at the Asian Disney parks, the headband has finally made its way stateside.

Her Universe Donald Duck Collection Docks at Disney Store

Earlier this year, Her Universe joined in the celebration of Donald Duck’s 90th birthday with a fashion series that pays homage to his classic blue sailor top and stylish beret. Launching first at Her Universe and Hot Topic, the collection is now available at Disney Store too.

Pixar Fest 2024 Merchandise Previewed Ahead of Disneyland Event

During a Pixar Fest media preview today at the Disneyland Resort, we got an up-close look at the event-exclusive merchandise on display. This includes hoodies, Spirit Jerseys, hats, mugs, and souvenir coins.

Photos: New Marvel Season of Super Heroes Merchandise at Hong Kong Disneyland

New merchandise is now available at Hong Kong Disneyland as a part of their Marvel Season of Super Heroes. The wide selection ranges from new clothing designs and collectibles to special in-room packages.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Roleplay at Disney Store

While we might not get the chance to ever re-board the Halcyon, Star Wars fans can still dress for a galactic voyage at home or Disney parks thanks to Disney Store’s Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Roleplay apparel. Adults and kids can live out their Star Wars dreams while dressing in styles inspired by beloved characters or factions and they can shop the full collection online!

Star Wars Slime Jars That Put the Ooo in Goo!

Just when you thought Star Wars couldn’t appear on any other merchandise, you learn that Star Wars Slime is a thing! That’s right! Horizon Group USA and Lucasfilm have teamed up to present a galactic take on the squishy substance with Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, The Mandalorian, and Grogu leading the charge.

Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Hilts Return to Disney Store

Last year, Disney Store received a shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that included Ahsoka Tano’s lightsaber hilts. Now the in demand collectible is making a return, and just in time for Star Wars Day.

Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt, Collector's Case at Disney Store

Legendary Jedi master Luke Skywalker has been honored with various versions of his lightsaber hilts and one of those styles has just arrived at Disney Store. With Star Wars Day happening later this week, the debut couldn’t have come at a better time as this detailed collectible makes a great addition to any Star Wars display case.

Sabine Wren Force FX Elite Lightsaber from Hasbro

Whether you’re a longtime fan or brand new to the Star Wars franchise, there’s something we can all agree on: lightsabers are cool! Hasbro has crafted a series of incredible collectibles for fans based on the iconic weapons and those who wield them and now their Sabine Wren Force FX Elite lightsaber has come to Disney Store.

eBay Unveils “Your Side of the Fourth” With Actress Billie Lourd to Pay Homage to the Battles Between the Light and Dark Sides of the Force

eBay has announced “Your Side of the Fourth,” a collection of rare and iconic items from the franchise curated by actress Billie Lourd—Carrie Fisher’s daughter! Fans can shop the coveted collectibles from the Light Side and Dark Side Collections including a Mark Hamill-signed replica Luke Skywalker lightsaber hilt, a David Prowse-signed Darth Vader helmet and more.

*Special thanks to Kyle Burbank, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Alex Reif, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!