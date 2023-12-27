Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 26th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 153 – December 26th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

It's Back! shopDisney's Twice Upon a Year Sale Happening Now

It’s that time again! shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale is back and guests can take advantage of incredible savings with discounts up to 50% off! As always, this shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!

Reveal Your Inner Demigod with "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Apparel from shopDisney

At long last, the highly anticipated live-action Percy Jackson and The Olympians series has debuted on Disney+ and that means it’s time to go shopping! shopDisney has introduced classic T-shirts along with a graphic novel of the first book, The Lightning Thief, in celebration of the streaming premiere.

Disney Lorcana at Hot Topic – Starter Packs, Booster Packs and More

Ravensburger’s Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is about to make a mighty (but we assume quick) return to shopDisney as the wildly popular Trading Card Game’s (TCG) initial series is restocked online. As fans eagerly descend on the Disney site to scoop up the highly sought after game, Hot Topic is also serving fans some of the same items, but at a steep markup.

runDisney Debuts 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise Collection

runDisney’s 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is fast approaching and with it is a brand new collection of merchandise for runners to purchase. Disney Parks Blog shared new details about the 2024 collections that can be split into two main categories: race specific merchandise and Marathon Weekend merchandise.

Loungefly I Heart Disney Dogs Collection

Earlier this year, Loungefly launched their first ever line of Pet Accessories that became an instant smash hit with fans and their furry friends. Well more designs are on the way, this time, fittingly, with Disney dogs as the stars. And if that’s not enough there are fashion accessories for pet parents too so everyone can match!

Figment Little Golden Book Available to Purchase at EPCOT Ahead of Scheduled Release Date

It’s not your imagination… The new Figment Little Golden Book is available early to purchase at EPCOT’s Journey into Imagination pavilion. Ahead of its January 2nd, 2024 scheduled release on Amazon, the new book is available within the EPCOT pavilion that Figment calls home.

Ben Reilly, Joe Fix-It and Other Marvel Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Product Review: RSVLTS' New Star Wars BorlandFlex Flannels and Kunu Koolers Are Perfect for a Variety of Occasions

Just one last RSVLTS review before Christmas– the popular apparel brand was kind enough to send us over samples of their new Star Wars BorlandFlex Flannel collection, and they even threw in some very cool can koozies for good measure!

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Mandalorian Guard Pop!

Is it time to update your Star Wars Funko collection? If the answer is yes, then head on over to Entertainment Earth to check out their latest exclusive Pop! figure of the blue-helmet Mandalorian Guard from The Mandalorian.

Sensational Seven – Little Mermaid Coming to Disney Hollywood Studios

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Play in the Parks and Marvel Heroes

It’s the final week of Pin-Tastic Tuesday 2023 and we aren’t exactly going out with a bang, but we are having a great time! This last assortment hails from the Play in the Park collection (a blind box series) and also showcases some of our favorite Marvel heroes too.

Jam to Your Favorite Tunes with Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Bitty Boomers

Whether at home or on the go, we love jamming to Disney tunes and you know what makes the experience even better? Listening with Disney themed speakers! Over at Entertainment Earth guests will find a colorful assortment of bluetooth mini speakers from Bitty Boomers featuring characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars films.

Pre-Order Disney Dogs, "Monsters Inc." and Other Disney Loungefly Styles

We’re always ready for a Loungefly refresh, especially when there are Disney-themed accessories to amass. Recently, Entertainment Earth opened pre-orders on the latest Loungefly styles including Disney Villains, Minnie Mouse polka dots, Lady and Tramp pet backpack, and more.

Disney Villains at Hot Topic – Decor, Accessories, and Cute Collectibles

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Disney Villains.

Photos: Exclusive Zootopia Merchandise Available in the New Land at Shanghai Disneyland

As with any new addition to Disney Parks, we can expect a plethora of new merchandise – and that’s exactly the case with Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland. Let’s take a look at what merchandise we spotted inside this immersive new land.

Last Chance For Big Savings on D23 Gold and Gold Duo Memberships

It’s the last chance for those interested in a D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership to enjoy big savings on the cost of annual membership in the Official Disney Fan Club.

Hera Syndulla and More Star Wars Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

Rosario Dawson Visits the Disney Store in Times Square to Check Out "Ahsoka" Merchandise

Ahsoka Tano herself, Rosario Dawson, recently paid a visit to the Disney Store in Times Square to check out some Ahsoka merchandise.

Book Review – "Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion – The Visual Guide" Is an Indispensable Resource for Fans

A little over two weeks ago, Lucasfilm Publishing partnered with DK Books to put out the new reference volume Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion – The Visual Guide. Mike shares his thoughts on the new title for Star Wars fans.

*Special thanks to Mike Celestino, Tony Betti, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!