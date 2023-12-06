“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 5th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 150 – December 5th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Photos: Disney Cruise Line’s Very Merrytime Cruise Merchandise

The holiday cheer has spread to the shimmering seas, with new seasonal merchandise appearing about Disney Cruise Line’s fleet. The collection follows the 2023 holiday design pattern that has been seen in the parks, with some items being seen both on land and at sea.

shopDisney's Free Gift Offer is Back! Treat Yourself to Something Special when You Spend $100+

Winter is almost here and as our hearts grow larger during this season of giving, shopDisney is treating guests to a few gifts of their own! Whether shopping for the perfect holiday present or getting something special for themselves, guests can enjoy an extra special treat: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more!

Photos: “Luminous The Symphony of Us” Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT

EPCOT’s brand-new fireworks spectacular, Luminous The Symphony of Us, is set to debut tonight (December 5th) on the World Showcase Lagoon. To celebrate, a new line of merchandise for the show has been released.

Tinker Bell nuiMO Now Available on shopDisney

The sassiest pixie you ever did see is making her way to the Disney nuiMO family! That’s right, we’re talking about Tinker Bell from Disney’s animated classic Peter Pan! She might not have enough pixie dust to make you fly, but your spirits will soar once she’s part of your collection.

Swatch Swings by Springfield with Timepieces Inspired by "The Simpsons"

Swatch is setting up shop in Springfield this holiday season as they hang with the entire Simpson clan! Fox’s animated series has been entertaining audiences for well over 30 years and this winter the iconic watch brand is turning to the beloved animated sitcom for inspiration.

Greet 2024 with shopDisney's "Brave New World" Dated Collection

We love when the calendar says it’s time to visit a Disney resort and we also love commemorating our trip with merchandise! While there are so many different keepsakes to mark the occasion, one of the best offerings are Disney’s dated collections.

Buy One, Get One 50% Off All In-Stock Items at Entertainment Earth

Today feels like a great day to go shopping and fortunately, Entertainment Earth has a sale on awesome toys for kids and fan collectors. Now through December 10, guests purchasing qualifying toys figures can enjoy great savings on a variety of in-stock collectibles.

Travel Through Time with "Loki" Season 2 Funko Exclusives

I don’t know about you, but I’m in the “loved it” camp for season 2 of Marvel’s Loki, and following the character on his latest journey has been a blast. Now that season 2 is complete, Funko is celebrating the story with exclusive Pop! figures of Loki and Mobius that you’ll want in your collection.

Fan Selected Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available on shopDisney

Star Wars fans can bring the thrill of their favorite stories and characters home through stunning collectibles like Disney’s Legacy Lightsaber hilts. The latest offering is inspired by Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars: Rebels.

Gift the Galaxy Week Seven: Happy Socks, Darth Vader Golf Caddy

Gift the Galaxy is a special 10-week Star Wars holiday celebration continuing through December 19th. Week Seven spotlights new offerings from Happy Socks, a L0-LA59 droid, a Darth Vader golf caddy, plus pet essentials from Chewy and more.

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23, 2024 PIns, Christmas Fun

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! D23 Gold Members can secure another exclusive for their collection with a pin celebrating Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; meanwhile the whole world can toast to 2024 with pins from the “Brave New World” collection that launched yesterday. Fans who need their Christmas fix will love the latest holiday design and finally a new Food-D’s style is here featuring Marie.

Old Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnets and New “Wish” Mini-Poster Available for a Limited Time

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who missed the chance to pick up two previously released magnets will soon have an opportunity to pick them up, as well as a new Wish-inspired poster.

Dooney & Bourke Introduce Disney Pets Collection on shopDisney

It’s time to make room in your Disney collection for the new pet-inspired series from Dooney & Bourke! The beloved fashion brand is adding more Disney fun to their lineup with a stylish assortment of bags featuring Disney’s best known animal companions.

12 Days of Holiday Savings

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love.

Fun.com Gears Up for the Holidays With Disney Loungefly Styles

There’s nothing we love more during the holidays than shopping Disney styles, especially when those looks mean new Loungefly bags! Fun.com is celebrating Christmas and the winter holiday season with some adorable Disney-themed bags and you won’t want to miss out on these essential accessories.

Yellowpop Announces Disney100 Neon Mystery Collection

The Disney100 celebration is about to get a whole lot brighter. Yellowpop’s ongoing Disney collaboration continues with the latest mystery drop that’s dedicated to the 1980-1990s era and films like Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid

Pre-Orders Now Open for Disney and Marvel Easter Chocolate Funko Pop! Collectibles

Ok, it’s time to move on from winter holiday fun and start thinking about springtime celebrations, mainly Easter! That’s right folks, we’re jumping ahead a few holidays to early 2024 thanks to the newest reveals from Funko that are inspired by chocolate treats.

Disney100: Final Series of Mickey & Friends Marvel Variant Cover T-Shirts Assemble on shopDisney

shopDisney and Marvel are finishing out their Disney100 Mickey & Friends variant covers with the final three shirt designs making their way online. Originally introduced earlier this year as part of Marvel Comic offering, the popular covers were adapted for t-shirts giving fans another way to express their excitement for 100 Years of Wonder.

Scentsy’s New "it’s a small world" Collectible Available Starting December 1st

Calling all “it’s a small world” fans—you’ll want to add this to your wish list! Just in time for the holidays, Scentsy has introduced a collectible Scentsy Warmer inspired by the iconic Disney attraction “it’s a small world”.

