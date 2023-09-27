“Barely Necessities The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 26th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 142 – September 26th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Petunia Pickle Bottom Embraces Jack Skellington with the Halloween Town Collection

What’s this? Petunia Pickle Bottom has traveled to Halloween Town and returned with a new collection?! It’s true and this Nightmare Before Christmas assortment is a real scream! As the chill of autumn descends, Petunia Pickle Bottom is teaming with Disney to make the lives of active parents a bit easier with their fandom forward accessories to make traveling with kids a breeze.

"Treasure Planet," "Atlantis," and Other Under-Loved Disney Franchise Apparel at BoxLunch

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired apparel celebrating some of the less popular franchises. We found a surprisingly large assortment of apparel for Treasure Planet, Atlantis, Hercules, The Rescuers/The Rescuers Down Under and Brother Bear.

I Smell RSVLTS! The Sanderson Sisters Take the Spotlight Again on a new "Hocus Pocus" Collection

They’re back! The Sanderson Sisters have returned to haunt RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and we’re welcoming them with open arms! Hocus Pocus fans will delight in this exciting 3-shirt series that’ll transport them to Salem in the blink of an eye.

Disney100: Mickey Mouse and Remy Kick Off 2000's Disney Era in Citizen's Wonder of Time Collection

We’ve almost made it to the official date of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and there’s plenty of shopping to be done! Dozens of brands have introduced commemorative merchandise to mark this moment in time including Citizen who’s Wonder of Time series continues with designs inspired by Mickey Mouse and Remy (Ratatouille).

New "Walt the Dreamer" Figure and Sketchbook Ornament Arrive on shopDisney

Walt Disney’s iconic persona and unmatched vision led him to create the immersive Disney Parks that fans adore where magic happens and dreams come true. This year Walt’s legacy will be memorialized with a new statue in EPCOT’s World Celebration neighborhood and guests can further commemorate the legend with a new figurine and ornament from shopDisney.

RockLove Previews Iconic Villains Collection Coming September 28th

Sometimes it’s fun to tap into your dark side and this fall RockLove is encouraging fans to do just that with their brand new Iconic Villains collection inspired by Disney’s dastardly devils. If “It’s good to be bad” is your mantra, then honey, you’re going to adore this collection.

"X-Men '97" Funko Soda 6-Pack and Cooler Bag

Collector’s rejoice! Funko’s awesome exclusive Funko Soda 6-Pack and Loungefly Cooler Bag has returned with a new wave of characters this time stemming from Marvel’s X-Men universe. And these are just any old X-Men, no, no Funko is spotlighting the heroes of beloved animated series who also happen to be the stars of the upcoming reboot X-Men ’97!

Hot Topic and Her Universe Deliver "Loki" Inspired-Outerwear and Seasonal Essentials

It’s less than two weeks until Loki returns to Disney+ for a second season of Sacred Timeline, Multiversal adventures and we can’t wait. Over at Hot Topic and Her Universe, they’re ready for his return with additional looks for their awesome Loki collection that was first introduced at the San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

Unboxing Video: Taking a Look at Hasbro's "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Toy Collection from The Black Series and More

This week in the mail we received another amazing box of Star Wars toys from our friends at Hasbro to look over and share with our audience– this time from the hit live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Beskar Mythosaur Skull Magnet from the Armorer's Forge in "The Mandalorian" Now Available from Regal Robot

Any fan of the smash-hit Disney+ original Star Wars series The Mandalorian is familiar with the iconic Mythosaur skull, which began as an insignia on the armor of Boba Fett way back in the original Star Wars trilogy. Now, thanks to our friends at the themed decor manufacturer Regal Robot, you can own a Mythosaur skull of your own… in magnet form!

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: EPCOT Food & Wine Festival, Halloween, Avatar and More

Happy Tuesday pin fanatics! Today’s lineup covers movies, Disney parks, Disney villains and Halloween too! Commemorate the 2023 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival with two awesome designs or embrace the best of Halloween with Goofy, Max and some favorite villains. Avatar fans can imagine calling Pandora their home with the blind box series full of interesting creatures; and finally those who love Disney movies can add to their collection with Encanto, Turning Red and Freaky Friday pins.

It's Not Just Your Imagination! New Figment Accessories have Landed at shopDisney

“One little spark of inspiration….” EPCOT’s ongoing transformation has been bringing new and exciting reveals to the park all year long including a Figment Meet and Greet! Naturally, with Figment in the spotlight it just makes sense that Disney’s merchandise team would introduce new accessories starring the friendly purple dragon.

The Brand New Book “People Behind the Disney Parks: Stories of Those Honored with a Window on Main Street, U.S.A.” Now Available

Today we call Walt Disney World’s four parks Beacons of Magic; Disneyland is the Happiest place on Earth and across the globe four other countries bring joy to guests on a daily basis. This incredible history is built on the hard work and imaginations of Disney visionaries and a new book People Behind the Disney Parks: Stories of Those Honored with a Window on Main Street, U.S.A. explores their contributions.

Pre-Orders Available for “The Art of Walt Disney: From Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdoms and Beyond (Disney 100 Celebration Edition)”

Pre-orders are currently available for The Art of Walt Disney: From Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdoms and Beyond (Disney 100 Celebration Edition), a revised and updated edition of the beloved book celebrating 100 Years of Wonder. The book is presented with a deluxe foil slipcase and real-cloth binding and features a forward by Legendary Disney animator Floyd Norman provides the new forward

Disney Princesses Inspire Apparel, Pins, Accessories and More at BoxLunch

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel as well as Disney Princess merchandise that your inner royal will adore.

New and Favorite Disney Loungefly

If you’re a fan of anything in pop culture, it’s likely that Loungefly has designed a bag, wallet or item of clothing inspired by something you love, and if you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, there’s no shortage of amazing selections for you to shop.

New and Favorite Disney Funko

For more than two decades, Funko has been reimagining your favorite characters and celebrities as 4-inch tall vinyl figures. Fans cannot get enough of the cute collectibles and with frequent Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars releases, there’s no shortage of fun options to bring home.

Disney Holiday Funko Pop! Pins Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Holiday shopping is so much more fun when it features Disney characters and this winter fans can add new Funko Pop! Pins to their ever growing collections. These Christmassy designs are extra special and will warm your heart when they glow in the dark.

Gauntlet-Wielding Iron Spider Funko Pop! is Latest Addition to the Infinity Saga Collection

It’s been 4 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga wrapped up and just thinking about Avengers: Endgame still gets our hearts racing! While the epic saga came to a satisfying conclusion, the merchandise offerings are still going strong. In fact, a Spider-Man Pop! just surfaced at Entertainment Earth showcasing the young hero in his Iron-Spider suit.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Wave and More New Marvel Legends Figures Revealed at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

The Marvel Legends team recently introduced a bunch of exciting new figures from both the comics and the MCU such as a new wave of figures based on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Photos: All the Star Wars Reveals from "Ahsoka," "Rogue One," and "Galaxy of Heroes" at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

Hasbro Pulse Con took place last week with and delivered some exciting announcements for the toy company’s Star Wars lines, including the Black Series, and Vintage Collection.

*Special thanks to Mike Mack, Mike Celestino, Tricia Kennedy, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!