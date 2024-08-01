Local Man Redeems Disneyland 30th Anniversary Ticket from 1985 At Park

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A 1985 Disneyland ticket was recently used at the park thanks to a scrapbooking dad.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC7 reported on a recent SoCal dad who sent his teenage daughter to the park with a Disneyland ticket from the 1980s.
  • As part of Disneyland’s 30th Anniversary, every 30th guest who entered the park received a prize.
  • For Scott King in August of 1985, he received a free ticket to return to the park.
  • When his daughter brought up wanting to visit, he found the free ticket in a scrapbook and hoped its validity would remain.
  • To his surprise and delight, the ticket was deemed valid and the trip was a success.
  • Moral? Scrapbooking saves you money.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight