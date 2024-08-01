Local Man Redeems Disneyland 30th Anniversary Ticket from 1985 At Park

A 1985 Disneyland ticket was recently used at the park thanks to a scrapbooking dad.
- ABC7 reported on a recent SoCal dad who sent his teenage daughter to the park with a Disneyland ticket from the 1980s.
- As part of Disneyland’s 30th Anniversary, every 30th guest who entered the park received a prize.
- For Scott King in August of 1985, he received a free ticket to return to the park.
- When his daughter brought up wanting to visit, he found the free ticket in a scrapbook and hoped its validity would remain.
- To his surprise and delight, the ticket was deemed valid and the trip was a success.
- Moral? Scrapbooking saves you money.
