Local Man Redeems Disneyland 30th Anniversary Ticket from 1985 At Park

A 1985 Disneyland ticket was recently used at the park thanks to a scrapbooking dad.

What’s Happening:

ABC7 reported

As part of Disneyland’s 30th Anniversary, every 30th guest who entered the park received a prize.

For Scott King in August of 1985, he received a free ticket to return to the park.

When his daughter brought up wanting to visit, he found the free ticket in a scrapbook and hoped its validity would remain.

To his surprise and delight, the ticket was deemed valid and the trip was a success.

Moral? Scrapbooking saves you money.

More Disneyland News: