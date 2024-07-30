Disneyland Cast Member Unions Ratify New Three Year Contracts

After long negotiations between Cast Member unions and the Disneyland Resort, a tentative agreement was reached last week. Now, a new three year contract has been ratified.

What’s Happening:

Following a vote this week, union Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort who are part of Master Services Council have ratified a new contracts.

The contract agreements are for three years and come after the unions voted in favor of a strike authorization after negotiations fell through.

Both sides resumed talks following that authorization, resulting in a tentative deal announced last week.

This contract will cover more than 14,000 represented Cast Members at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney.

Details of the new contract.

According to a release from the Disneyland Resort, the new contracts include: A minimum base wage rate of $24 in 2024, increasing to $26 per hour over the length of the contract. Cast members represented by the Master Services Council will receive retroactive pay from June 17th, 2024. Cast members hired after July 29th will receive 90% of the starting rate for 52 weeks of consecutive employment and after 52 weeks of consecutive employment (without interruption of leaves) will move to the full rate. Longevity increases for senior cast members ($0.50 for cast members with over 10 years of service and a $2.00 increase for current cast members with over 20 years of service).

A press release from the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee also noted that changes to the attendance policy and sick leave are being made.

What they’re saying: