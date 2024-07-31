FuelRod Levels Up With USB-C Charging

Fans who use FuelRods when visiting the Disney Parks will soon notice that their rechargeable battery pack has been upgraded for newer model phones.

What’s Happening:

FuelRod – the popular device recharging solution that can be found throughout Disneyland Walt Disney World

For those who already have FuelRods, to get the updated adapters you just place your original FuelRod into the kiosk, but note that you must re-insert the original rod to continue the upgrade process. From there, you will just follow the on-screen instructions for further instructions. Then, for the cost of a normal swap, you’ll receive the new FuelRod kit which includes the upgraded fully-charged USB-C FuelRod along with new cables and adapters.

Those purchasing a new FuelRod will get the upgraded model to begin with, though it is advised for both users new and old to check the FuelRod app for the most current list of in-service locations.

New users can purchase the kit, including swappable FuelRod for $38 plus tax at kiosks throughout the Disneyland Resort

Using any major credit card, just follow the prompts on the kiosk screen to dispense a kit that includes: One fully charged portable charger One 3.5'' USB-C to USB-C cable (for Android devices and iPhone generation 15+) One USB micro adapter (needed for some Android Devices) One 3.5" USB-C to Apple Lightning cable (for iPhone generations 14 and prior) One adapter for USB-A connections

