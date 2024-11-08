“Moana 2” Pre-Show “Boat Snack” Will Play Before “World of Color” For a Limited Time at Disneyland Resort

"Boat Snack" will debut when "World of Color - Season of Light" returns this holiday season.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Southern California Disney fans who are planning to visit Disneyland Resort this holiday season will have a special treat available to them: “World of Color – Season of Light” will have a special Moana 2 pre-show entitled “Boat Snack” playing before it for a limited time.

What’s happening:

  • A special new Moana 2 pre-show entitled “Boat Snack” will play in front of “World of Color – Season of Light” for a limited time at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure theme park beginning next Friday, November 15th.
  • Previous “World of Color” pre-shows have included ones themed to Pixar’s Inside Out 2, Elemental, and Disney’s Wish. A pre-show entitled “Hurry Home” also plays with “World of Color” during Disney California Adventure’s annual Lunar New Year Celebration.
  • Moana 2 is due out in theaters just 12 days after the pre-show debuts at Disneyland Resort.

What they’re saying:

  • Disneyland Resort: “Beginning Nov. 15, watch ‘Boat Snack’ – a special pre-show celebrating the release of ‘Moana 2’ in theaters Nov. 27 – before ‘World of Color – Season of Light’ presented by Pandora at Disney California Adventure Park.”
  • “Experience the world of Moana and Maui with a new water short, ‘Boat Snack,’ at Disneyland [Resort] for a limited time!”

The “Boat Snack” pre-show will debut with “World of Color – Season of Light” next Friday, November 15th at Disney California Adventure. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new sequel Moana 2 will be released exclusively into theaters on Wednesday, November 27th.

Related Posts:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino