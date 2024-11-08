“Moana 2” Pre-Show “Boat Snack” Will Play Before “World of Color” For a Limited Time at Disneyland Resort

"Boat Snack" will debut when "World of Color - Season of Light" returns this holiday season.

Southern California Disney fans who are planning to visit Disneyland Resort this holiday season will have a special treat available to them: “World of Color – Season of Light” will have a special Moana 2 pre-show entitled “Boat Snack” playing before it for a limited time.

What’s happening:

pre-show entitled “Boat Snack” will play in front of “World of Color – Season of Light” for a limited time at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure theme park beginning next Friday, November 15th. Previous “World of Color” pre-shows have included ones themed to Pixar’s Inside Out 2 , Elemental , and Disney’s Wish . A pre-show entitled “Hurry Home” also plays with “World of Color” during Disney California Adventure’s annual Lunar New Year Celebration.

, , and Disney’s . A pre-show entitled “Hurry Home” also plays with “World of Color” during Disney California Adventure’s annual Lunar New Year Celebration. Moana 2 is due out in theaters just 12 days after the pre-show debuts at Disneyland Resort.

What they’re saying:

“Beginning Nov. 15, watch ‘Boat Snack’ – a special pre-show celebrating the release of ‘Moana 2’ in theaters Nov. 27 – before ‘World of Color – Season of Light’ presented by Pandora at Disney California Adventure Park.” “Experience the world of Moana and Maui with a new water short, ‘Boat Snack,’ at Disneyland [Resort] for a limited time!”

The “Boat Snack” pre-show will debut with “World of Color – Season of Light” next Friday, November 15th at Disney California Adventure. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new sequel Moana 2 will be released exclusively into theaters on Wednesday, November 27th.

