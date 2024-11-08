“Moana 2” Now Tracking for a Record-Breaking Opening Weekend Box Office

It could beat records currently held by both “Frozen” and “Frozen II.”

We have a few weeks left until Moana 2 hits theaters but the animated sequel is already tracking to potentially have a record-breaking opening.

What’s Happening:

Moana 2 opens on Wednesday, November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. That’s a date many blockbuster films (and many of them from Disney) have opened, making the most of the extended holiday most Americans have that week, which essentially gives a movie a five-day “weekend” opening. According to The Hollywood Reporter Moana 2 opening between $125 million-$135 domestically from Wednesday-Sunday. As THR notes, long-lead tracking service The Quorum had previously suggested Moana 2 would open with $100 million.

If Moana 2 opens as well as THR's sources believe it will, it will easily break the current record for a Thanksgiving-week opening, which is held by another Disney animated film, Frozen, which opened with $93.6 million back in 2013. However, it's worth noting the current record for the most money made over that same Wednesday-Sunday Thanksgiving period is not from any film's opening weekend, but from another Disney animated sequel's second weekend – 2019's Frozen II, which opened the weekend before Thanksgiving with $130 million but then still made a massive $125 million over the ensuing holiday. However, it seems as though Moana 2 may be able to beat both records (Thanksgiving opening weekend and Thanksgiving weekend overall) if it can match the upper levels of its current tracking.

The first Moana opened in 2016 over the Thanksgiving period as well, bringing in $82.1 million domestic across the five days and went on to make $687 million worldwide by the end of its impressive run.

Moana has been an unstoppable force on streaming in the years since thanks to its availability on Disney+, frequently ranking as one of the most-watched movies of the week. In 2023, it was the most-watched streaming movie for the entire year, regardless of streaming platform.

Originally, the project that became Moana 2 was going to be a Disney+ animated series, before it was retooled into a feature film.

The first sign that Moana 2 could open very big was when it broke the day 1 ticket pre-sale record for 2024 for an animated film, beating Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Kung Fu Panda 4. Inside Out 2 is currently the biggest movie of the year and the biggest animated movie in history, with a jaw-dropping $1,697,092,880 worldwide total.

What They’re Saying:

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron (on an earnings call this week): “Some people in the know are telling me that Moana 2 could eclipse and outshine even the success of Inside Out 2.”

