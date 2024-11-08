“Moana 2” Now Tracking for a Record-Breaking Opening Weekend Box Office

We have a few weeks left until Moana 2 hits theaters but the animated sequel is already tracking to potentially have a record-breaking opening.
What’s Happening:
- Moana 2 opens on Wednesday, November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. That’s a date many blockbuster films (and many of them from Disney) have opened, making the most of the extended holiday most Americans have that week, which essentially gives a movie a five-day “weekend” opening. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tracking data they’ve been given currently has Moana 2 opening between $125 million-$135 domestically from Wednesday-Sunday. As THR notes, long-lead tracking service The Quorum had previously suggested Moana 2 would open with $100 million.
- If Moana 2 opens as well as THR’s sources believe it will, it will easily break the current record for a Thanksgiving-week opening, which is held by another Disney animated film, Frozen, which opened with $93.6 million back in 2013.
- However, it’s worth noting the current record for the most money made over that same Wednesday-Sunday Thanksgiving period is not from any film’s opening weekend, but from another Disney animated sequel’s second weekend – 2019’s Frozen II, which opened the weekend before Thanksgiving with $130 million but then still made a massive $125 million over the ensuing holiday. However, it seems as though Moana 2 may be able to beat both records (Thanksgiving opening weekend and Thanksgiving weekend overall) if it can match the upper levels of its current tracking.
- The first Moana opened in 2016 over the Thanksgiving period as well, bringing in $82.1 million domestic across the five days and went on to make $687 million worldwide by the end of its impressive run.
- Moana has been an unstoppable force on streaming in the years since thanks to its availability on Disney+, frequently ranking as one of the most-watched movies of the week. In 2023, it was the most-watched streaming movie for the entire year, regardless of streaming platform.
- Originally, the project that became Moana 2 was going to be a Disney+ animated series, before it was retooled into a feature film.
- The first sign that Moana 2 could open very big was when it broke the day 1 ticket pre-sale record for 2024 for an animated film, outpacing recent hit films like Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Kung Fu Panda 4. Inside Out 2 is currently the biggest movie of the year and the biggest animated movie in history, with a jaw-dropping $1,697,092,880 worldwide total.
What They’re Saying:
- AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron (on an earnings call this week): “Some people in the know are telling me that Moana 2 could eclipse and outshine even the success of Inside Out 2.”
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
