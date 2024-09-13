Scat Cat’s Café Closing for Refurbishment at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

You beign-yay might just turn into a beig-nay with this news, as Scat Cat’s Café at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter will be closing for a brief refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- Scat Cat’s Café at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is the place to get those delectable Mickey-shaped beignets at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- However, the cafe is set to be undergoing a brief refurbishment from September 23rd through mid-October.
- Not to worry though, during this time, Mickey-shaped beignets, specialty beignets and specialty coffees will be available at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory.
- That includes the spooky Ghoulish Beignets – Mickey-shaped beignets dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and a ghoulish marshmallow creme drizzle – available for the Halloween season.
- Visitors to the Magic Kingdom can also enjoy Tiana’s Famous Beignets from Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland.
