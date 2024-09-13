Scat Cat’s Café Closing for Refurbishment at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

You beign-yay might just turn into a beig-nay with this news, as Scat Cat’s Café at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter will be closing for a brief refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • Scat Cat’s Café at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is the place to get those delectable Mickey-shaped beignets at the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • However, the cafe is set to be undergoing a brief refurbishment from September 23rd through mid-October.
  • Not to worry though, during this time, Mickey-shaped beignets, specialty beignets and specialty coffees will be available at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory.
  • That includes the spooky Ghoulish Beignets – Mickey-shaped beignets dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and a ghoulish marshmallow creme drizzle – available for the Halloween season.

