What Were the Wait Times for TRON Lightcycle / Run on Its First Days with a Standby Queue?

With TRON Lightcycle / Run switching from a virtual queue to a standby queue on Monday, we’ve now had two full days to track how wait times have varied for the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

As of Monday, September 9th, visitors to the Magic Kingdom can now experience TRON Lightcycle / Run through a standby queue, instead of the virtual queue that the attraction has used since it first opened.

Of course, with day one of anything at Disney Parks, you’ll typically see a higher rate of people showing up to be the first to experience it.

Thus, the standby wait for the attraction peaked at 105 minutes .

. For the first day, however, a relatively high average of 70 minutes was observed.

was observed. Things seemed to mellow out on the second day of operation, only getting as high as 60 minutes and getting as low as 15 minutes towards the end of the night.

and getting as low as towards the end of the night. It should be noted that the second day was a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Of course, guests will also still be able to purchase a Lightning Lane Single Pass to experience the attraction.

There appeared to be better availability for Lightning Lane on Monday 9/9 as opposed to Tuesday 9/10.

Disney notes that virtual queues will still be utilized for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Keep an eye on wait times at the Magic Kingdom and all of Walt Disney World Wait Times page