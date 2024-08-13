SAG-AFTRA Video Game Performers to Hold Picket Line at Disney Character Voices

SAG-AFTRA members who perform in video games will be holding a picket line outside Disney Character Voices in Burbank later this week.

What’s Happening:

On July 26th, we reported

That strike did happen for all members who perform in video games against all video game companies signed to the Interactive Media Agreement – effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26th.

Now, the on-strike performers will be hosting a picket line at Disney Character Voices in Burbank, CA on Thursday, August 15th from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.



What They’re Saying:

SAG-AFTRA statement: “SAG-AFTRA is striking this contract so that members working in interactive media (video games) can continue earning a living doing the job they love. Our members’ work and likenesses are being exploited by artificial intelligence, and video game companies have refused to offer a fair deal that addresses this existential threat.”

