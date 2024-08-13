SAG-AFTRA Video Game Performers to Hold Picket Line at Disney Character Voices

SAG-AFTRA members who perform in video games will be holding a picket line outside Disney Character Voices in Burbank later this week.
What’s Happening:
- On July 26th, we reported that SAG-AFTRA was calling for a strike against major video game companies.
- That strike did happen for all members who perform in video games against all video game companies signed to the Interactive Media Agreement – effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26th.
- Now, the on-strike performers will be hosting a picket line at Disney Character Voices in Burbank, CA on Thursday, August 15th from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
What They’re Saying:
- SAG-AFTRA statement: “SAG-AFTRA is striking this contract so that members working in interactive media (video games) can continue earning a living doing the job they love. Our members’ work and likenesses are being exploited by artificial intelligence, and video game companies have refused to offer a fair deal that addresses this existential threat.”
More Video Game News:
- Ubisoft Offering Exclusive In-Game “Star Wars Outlaws” Item for Disney+ Subscribers
- LEGO X-Men Characters Now Available on Fortnite
- IG-11 and Moff Gideon Join the Fortnite Roster
- Epic Games x Disney — Check Out All the Fortnite Reveals from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Ubisoft Announces Story Expansions and More for Upcoming “Star Wars Outlaws”