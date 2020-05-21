Pixar’s SparkShorts “Out” Coming to Disney+ Tomorrow

Disney+ has announced via their Twitter account that the newest Pixar SparkShorts project, Out, will debut on the streaming service tomorrow, May 22.
- Out will be the seventh Pixar SparkShorts project. Previous projects include:
- You can watch all of those shorts on Disney+ now.
About SparkShorts:
- Jim Morris,President, Pixar Animation Studios: “The SparkShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare.”
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- This summer, the highly anticipated film Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will debut on Disney+. Yesterday, the streamer gave fans a sneak peek of the movie, sharing new images from the project.
- The first nineteen seasons of The Simpsons on Disney+ will be updated to the correct 4:3 aspect ratio (as they were created and originally aired) on Thursday, May 28, though it’s not clear whether the cropped 16:9 versions will still be available.
- As part of National Streaming Day, Disney+ announced that the upcoming original series Muppets Now will premiere on the streaming service on July 31.
- Actor Timothy Olyphant has been cast in the second season of The Mandalorian.