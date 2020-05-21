Pixar’s SparkShorts “Out” Coming to Disney+ Tomorrow

Disney+ has announced via their Twitter account that the newest Pixar SparkShorts project, Out, will debut on the streaming service tomorrow, May 22.

About SparkShorts:

Jim Morris,President, Pixar Animation Studios: “The SparkShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare.”

