Disney Investor Day 2020 Recap: Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm

During Disney’s four hour webstream Investor Day presentation, the Walt Disney Company revealed their vision of the future and the path they’ll be following for the next several years. From Disney studios to streaming services, various leadership teams at Disney shared big announcements for how these divisions will be operating going forward, along with some of the new content that will be available soon on these platforms.

This recap covers the theatrical film announcements from Walt Disney Studios, Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. We’ve also recapped the announcements for Disney+ as well as ESPN+, Star, and Hulu in separate posts. Additionally, for up to the minute news as it was happening, please check out our Live Blog or Investor Day Hub for more on the day’s events.

Disney Theatrical Investor Day News

Disney

Among the Investor Day reveals for Walt Disney Studios, was the announcement of the 60th animated film, Encanto and a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access release of Raya and the Last Dragon. Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee shared the news about these upcoming features while also announcing some unique Disney+ series and films in development.

Encanto

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The film will feature original music Moana and will bring his musical stylings to the live-action The Little Mermaid as well.

and will bring his musical stylings to the live-action as well. Encanto arrives in theatres on November 24, 2021.

What She’s Saying:

Jennifer Lee: “For our 60th feature, magical realism sets the stage, and, yes, it is a musical stage, as we travel to Colombia, where a magical family—the Madrigals—live in an equally magical home. Our film is called Encanto. Why? Because an Encanto is a charmed place, born of its unique wonders, where life itself is wondrous.”

Raya and the Last Dragon

The release date for Raya and the Last Dragon has been moved up a week and now debuts on March 5, 2021.

has been moved up a week and now debuts on March 5, 2021. Additionally, the film will be available simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access

Kelly Marie Tran provides the voice of Raya, a warrior whose wit is as sharp as her blade; while Awkwafina voices the magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon named Sisu.

Disney revealed new characters images of: Street-savvy 10-year-old entrepreneur named Boun Formidable giant Tong Thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis

The feature film is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada and produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho.

The Little Mermaid

In the title role is multi talented singer and actor Halle Bailey Awkwafina Daveed Diggs Jacob Tremblay Javier Bardem Melissa McCarthy

The Little Mermaid will feature the beloved Menken-Ashman songs from the animated original and some all-new music from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Other Disney Releases

Cruella dives into the rebellious early days of one of the most notorious—and notoriously fashionable— villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set against the backdrop of 1970s punk-rock London, and director Craig Gillespie delivers a unique take on this one-of-a-kind villain. Cruella will debut in theaters May 28, 2021.

dives into the rebellious early days of one of the most notorious—and notoriously fashionable— villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set against the backdrop of 1970s punk-rock London, and director Craig Gillespie delivers a unique take on this one-of-a-kind villain. will debut in theaters May 28, 2021. Jungle Cruise takes audiences on a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Catch the film in theaters in July 2021.

takes audiences on a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Catch the film in theaters in July 2021. The Lion King live-action prequel Moonlight, is set to helm the film. Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Nicholas Britell will deliver the music.

Marvel

Marvel Studios did a small schedule shuffle with the next Phase of their films, but fear not fans! All the movies we’re eagerly anticipating are still coming to theaters, pretty close together too.

Fantastic Four

Following years of speculation and hope, Marvel is giving fans what they’ve been wanting for ages: an MCU Fantastic Four film!

Kevin Feige didn’t offer any information about casting, storyline, or when we could expect the film, but Spider-Man’s Jon Watts is on board to direct!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Another big announcement was the title for the third Ant-Man movie.

movie. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be helmed by Ant-Man director Peyton Reed and stars returning favorites Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

will be helmed by director Peyton Reed and stars returning favorites Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang while Jonathan Majors portrays Kang the Conqueror

Other Marvel Releases

During the Investor Day presentation, Fiege confirmed release dates for several of the Phase 4 films currently in the pipeline:

Pixar

Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter introduced two new feature films for the studio that will premiere in theaters in Spring and Summer 2022.

Turning Red

Turning Red

This new feature film directed by Domee Shi opens in theaters on March 11, 2022.

Lightyear

Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear , is a sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans)—the hero who inspired the toy. The film reveals how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today.

is a sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans)—the hero who inspired the toy. The film reveals how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today. Lightyear is slated to open in theaters on June 17, 2022.

Lucasfilm (Star Wars)

Kathleen Kennedy of Lucasfilm talked about four feature length films in various stages of production at the studio. With the biggest reveal being a Rogue Squadron film helmed by Patty Jenkins.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

The next Star Wars feature film to hit the big screen will be Rogue Squadron, directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman).

The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.

Rogue Squadron arrives in theaters Christmas 2023.

New Star Wars Feature

As previously announced Star Wars feature with Taika Waititi is in development at Lucasfilm.

feature with Taika Waititi is in development at Lucasfilm. Kathleen Kennedy says, “Taika’s approach to Star Wars will be fresh, unexpected, and…unique. His enormous talent and sense of humor will ensure that audiences are in for an unforgettable ride.”

Children of Blood & Bone

Lucasfilm will introduce a new hero and explore an original world Children of Blood & Bone .

. The story will center on a young African girl’s heart-racing quest to restore magic to her forsaken people, the Maji. Lucasfilm will partner with 20th Century Studios on this coming-of-age adventure.

Untitled Indiana Jones