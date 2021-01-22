Positively Minnie: The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 Digital Event Announced for February 13th, Registration Now Open

Disney is partnering with Create & Cultivate to host the Positively Minnie: The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 – The Digital Edition on February 13th at 9:00 am PT.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of National Polka Dots Day, Disney and Create & Cultivate have announced the Positively Minnie: The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 – The Digital Edition event.
- Scheduled for February 13th at 9:00 am PT, the second annual event will include Create & Cultivate Founder and CEO Jaclyn Johnson and talent that encompass the stylish, fun and classic attitude of Minnie Mouse.
- Participating talent will be announced closer to the event.
- This global event seeks to engage audiences worldwide with inspiring programming, Minnie-inspired workshops, styling sessions, keynote conversations and product launches.
- New products include collections from Kate Spade New York, Eggie, Loungefly, The Happy Planner, Corkcicle, Tommy Bahama, BaubleBar, Levi’s, Havaianas, Adidas, Pandora Jewelry, H&M and Torrid, all available now.
- Admission to the virtual event is free, but fans must register online at Createcultivate.com/disney-polka-dot-summit.
- Registration will close on February 12th, so be sure to register if you’re interested in participating.
- Fans can engage with the event on Instagram by following @minniestyle and using the following hashtags in their posts: #CCPolkaDotSummit, #PositivelyMinnie, and #MinnieStyle
- Click here to learn more about last year’s in-person event.
- Shop for Minnie Mouse styles on shopDisney to celebrate National Polka Dots Day.
What They’re Saying:
- Stephanie Young, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “Minnie Mouse is a true global icon who has influenced both the fashion and lifestyle spaces since her debut in 1928. Her timelessness has allowed her to transcend generations and inspire joy and self-confidence in fans of all ages. She is the perfect inspiration for Create & Cultivate as they aim to inspire the next generation of creators, innovators, and trendsetters.”
- Jaclyn Johnson, Create & Cultivate CEO and Founder: “We are so excited to work with Disney again and reinvent The Polka Dot Summit into a fully digital experience. Minnie Mouse is the ultimate lifestyle muse. For generations she has inspired fans to be bold, embrace their individuality and to have fun. Through this year’s The Polka Dot Summit 2.0, we hope to bring Minnie’s loveable characteristics to life and inspire fans from around the world to live their life to the fullest.”