New Campaign “Celebrate HER Story” Coming Soon to Disney Springs

This spring Walt Disney World is honoring the amazing talents and contributions of women with their upcoming campaign, “Celebrate HER Story.” Coming soon to Disney Springs, “Celebrate HER Story” invites guests and cast members to learn about female artists and entrepreneurs.
What’s Happening:
- This March, in honor of Women’s History Month, Walt Disney World will highlight the stories of amazing women with “Celebrate HER Story.”
- Disney took to Twitter this morning to announce the campaign that will be coming to Disney Springs. At this time, they didn’t reveal many details, but promised more information would be shared soon.
Coinciding with the start of Women's History Month, we invite you to “Celebrate HER Story" at @DisneySprings as we put the spotlight on the talented women who showcase their super powers as entrepreneurs, to the amazing artists behind-the-scenes! More information coming soon. pic.twitter.com/K8Bu5urfTO
— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) March 1, 2021
- Celebrate HER Story will spotlight women entrepreneurs as well as artists who are taking life into their own hands and helping to shape the future.
- Guests are invited to join the conversation and explore the stories of these ladies at Disney Springs.
More Women’s History Month:
- Over at Marvel, several superhero comics will be receiving variant covers in celebration of Women’s History Month.
- ABC Audio recently launched a video series “Women’s History in a Minute” through their ABC Power Portal. This four-part series looks at the stories of women throughout history including Viola Davis, Sally Ride, Sandra Day O’Connor and more.