Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for May 18th

shopDisney

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Merida Pin Now Available on shopDisney

The Merida Pin has joined the Disney Designer Collection on shopDisney. This pin is designed by Wes Jenkins who also designed the look of the doll for this collection.

Save Big on Magical Merchandise During shopDisney's Twice Upon a Year Sale

The Twice Upon A Year Sale is happening now and guests can save up to 40% off the best Disney merchandise on shopDisney.

shopDisney Grab Bag: Star Wars Clothing, Disney Toys, Pins and More

Looking for an excuse to treat yourself to Disney merchandise? How about the simple fact that shopDisney has a fun assortment of new items that you won’t want to miss? We’ll take that as our cue to browse the latest arrivals featuring Marvel, Star Wars and so much more

Funkoween

Funkoween 2022: "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Black Light Funko Pop!, Plush and Key Chains

Happy Funkoween! We’re already Halfway to Halloween and Funko is going all out with spooky new releases that fans won’t be able to resist. Today, a wave of The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop!, plush, and key chains landed at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your creepy collectibles.

Funkoween 2022: Fabulous Funko Soda Figures with Themed to Spooky Characters

Happy Funkoween! We’re already Halfway to Halloween and Funko is going all out with spooky new releases that fans won’t be able to resist including several awesome Soda figures. The highly coveted Funkos will make a great addition to any collection—but hurry!—these small figures sell out quickly!

Funko Games Announces New "Hocus Pocus" Card Game – Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game

Funko Games just announced the new Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game in honor of Halfway to Halloween. The Sanderson Sisters are back and players must work together to get the spellbook in this fun new card game.

Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Mojoworld Set and More Marvel Legends Series Figures

The Hasbro Marvel Legends Series team got together today on Instagram Live to reveal a new slate of figures that will be available for pre-order soon, including a Mojoworld set with some exciting new figures.

Collectible Media

Full Soundtrack to Pixar's "Coco" Available on 2LP Vinyl from WalMart with Marigold and Azul Records

Disney music collectors can now bring home the full motion picture soundtrack to Pixar’s Coco on Marigold & Azul Vinyl exclusively from Walmart.

"The Beatles: Get Back" Coming to Blu-ray, DVD July 12th

Following an extended delay, the critically acclaimed Disney+ documentary, The Beatles: Get Back is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this summer.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Reveals Universal Monsters Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

Universal Studios revealed a bi-coastal Halloween Horror Nights experience coming to both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida this year, and with it came a special Merchandise Reveal at Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando.

Star Wars Celebration

Toynk Toys Showcases Star Wars Celebration Exclusives and New Arrivals

Toynk is bringing Star Wars fun to Star Wars Celebration 2022 and today, they’re sharing a look at new merchandise offerings. From Geeki Tikis to Funky Chunky magnets, this year features a great assortment of new arrivals and exclusives for Star Wars Celebration 2022.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 Merchandise Preview

Sith, Jedi, Scoundrels, Bounty Hunters, Droids and more will be descending on Anaheim California next week for the return of Star Wars Celebration. The 2022 event will include guest speakers, panels, plenty of exciting reveals and merchandise of course! StarWars.com has shared a sneak peek at the exclusive items coming to the Show Store.

Pick of the Day

“Find your favorite Star Wars characters and scenes depicted in this imaginative illustration set in the Death Star in our “Where’s Wookiee” puzzle!“

Ravensburger Star Wars Where's Wookie 1000 Piece Panorama Jigsaw Puzzle

