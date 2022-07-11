Debut of Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular on the Disney Wish Delayed

by |
Tags: , , ,

While the Disney Wish was set to include performances of Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular, the show has been delayed and will not be available during initial sailings.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular is unfortunately still in rehearsals and will not be available during initial sailings of the Disney Wish.
  • No word has been given on when the show will commence performances.
  • Disney Seas the Adventure and The Little Mermaid, as well as other special entertainment, will be available in The Walt Disney Theatre.  
  • Additional entertainment will be available throughout the cruise, including productions in the beautiful Walt Disney Theatre, deck parties, interactive dining experiences, first-run movies and more.

More on the Disney Wish:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning