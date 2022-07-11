Debut of Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular on the Disney Wish Delayed

While the Disney Wish was set to include performances of Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular, the show has been delayed and will not be available during initial sailings.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular is unfortunately still in rehearsals and will not be available during initial sailings of the Disney Wish.

No word has been given on when the show will commence performances.

Disney Seas the Adventure and The Little Mermaid

Additional entertainment will be available throughout the cruise, including productions in the beautiful Walt Disney Theatre, deck parties, interactive dining experiences, first-run movies and more.

