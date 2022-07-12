Disney Cruise Line Voted World’s Best According to Travel + Leisure Readers

The Disney Cruise Line has once more been named the Best Large-Ship Ocean Cruise Line by Travel + Leisure readers.
What's Happening:
- Travel + Leisure readers named Disney Cruise Line the best large-ship ocean cruise line.
- This is the fourth consecutive year that Disney Cruise Line has ranked number one on the list.
- This is decided by asking readers to rate ships on the quality of their service, staterooms, food, entertainment, itineraries, and shore excursions.
- If you have ever been on a Disney cruise, you will understand why they have received this ranking. The crew works very hard to give you the royal treatment and an unforgettable vacation.
- You can see the full list of Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022 at travelandleisure.com.
