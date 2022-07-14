The Disney Wish Departs on Its Maiden Voyage

by |
Tags: ,

The Disney Wish has been in preview mode for a few weeks now, but today, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship finally set off on its maiden voyage. Drone footage shared by Twitter user @JerryPikePhoto showcases the Disney Wish departing on her maiden voyage with the ship’s horn playing a variety of classic Disney tunes.

  • Disney songs heard include:
    • “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”
    • “Be Our Guest”
    • “Do You Want to Build a Snowman”
    • “Hi-Diddle-Dee”
    • it’s a small world
    • Star Wars Main Theme”
    • “When You Wish Upon a Star”

More on the Disney Wish:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning