The Disney Wish Departs on Its Maiden Voyage

The Disney Wish has been in preview mode for a few weeks now, but today, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship finally set off on its maiden voyage. Drone footage shared by Twitter user @JerryPikePhoto showcases the Disney Wish departing on her maiden voyage with the ship’s horn playing a variety of classic Disney tunes.

Disney songs heard include: “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” “Be Our Guest” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” “Hi-Diddle-Dee” “ it’s a small world “ Star Wars “When You Wish Upon a Star”



