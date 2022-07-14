The Disney Wish Departs on Its Maiden Voyage

The Disney Wish has been in preview mode for a few weeks now, but today, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship finally set off on its maiden voyage. Drone footage shared by Twitter user @JerryPikePhoto showcases the Disney Wish departing on her maiden voyage with the ship’s horn playing a variety of classic Disney tunes.
- Disney songs heard include:
- “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”
- “Be Our Guest”
- “Do You Want to Build a Snowman”
- “Hi-Diddle-Dee”
- “it’s a small world“
- “Star Wars Main Theme”
- “When You Wish Upon a Star”
