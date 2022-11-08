Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Will Be Closed Thursday Due to the Threat of Severe Weather From Tropical Storm Nicole

Severe weather is expected to hit Central Florida this week from Tropical Storm Nicole. Here's the latest update concerning closures at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
What's Happened:
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Thursday, November 10 due to expected severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.
- The visitor complex will remain open on Wednesday, November 9, but all Kennedy Space Center Bus Tours and Kennedy Space Center Explore Tours will be closed. This includes access to Apollo/Saturn V Center.
- The main visitor complex will remain open for normal operations.
- During Thursday’s closure, guests will not be permitted onto visitor complex grounds.
- The safety of our guests and crewmembers is our top priority.
- As we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, we will provide updates as needed.
- For the latest updates please continue to visit KennedySpaceCenter.com or Facebook and Twitter (@ExploreSpaceKSC).