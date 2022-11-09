Tropical Storm Nicole Update for SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando

Central Florida is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole, and this includes all of the theme parks. Here is the latest on SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando.
What's Happening:
- Here's the latest information that's on the official website for Aquatica Orlando.
- After reviewing the latest route of Tropical Storm Nicole and to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals, Aquatica Orlando will be closed Wednesday and SeaWorld Orlando will open as scheduled at 10am.
- Precautions are in place following the park's comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time.
- We will continue to monitor the storm and guests are encouraged to check here or on our social media channels for updates.