Tropical Storm Nicole Updates for Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole. Currently, the Walt Disney World theme parks are operating under normal conditions, but here is the latest that we have.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World Theme Parks are currently operating under normal conditions. Please continue to monitor news outlets for the latest weather information.
- The Extended Evening Hours scheduled at Magic Kingdom Park have been canceled for Wednesday, November 9
Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations are temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10:
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf
- Fantasia Gardens
- Fairways Miniature Golf
- Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay with us; any customary cancellation fees will be waived.
- For the most up-to-date information about the weather, visit the Weather Updates and Information page on DisneyWorld.com.
