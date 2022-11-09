Tropical Storm Nicole Updates for Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole. Currently, the Walt Disney World theme parks are operating under normal conditions, but here is the latest that we have.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World Theme Parks are currently operating under normal conditions. Please continue to monitor news outlets for the latest weather information.
  • The Extended Evening Hours scheduled at Magic Kingdom Park have been canceled for Wednesday, November 9

Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations are temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10:

  • Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay with us; any customary cancellation fees will be waived.
  • For the most up-to-date information about the weather, visit the Weather Updates and Information page on DisneyWorld.com.

