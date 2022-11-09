Tropical Storm Nicole Updates for Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole. Currently, the Walt Disney World theme parks are operating under normal conditions, but here is the latest that we have.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World Theme Parks are currently operating under normal conditions. Please continue to monitor news outlets for the latest weather information.

The Extended Evening Hours scheduled at Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations are temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10:

Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay with us; any customary cancellation fees will be waived.

For the most up-to-date information about the weather, visit the Weather Updates and Information page on DisneyWorld.com