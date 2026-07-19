WYNTK: Disney Heads to SDCC and SIGGRAPH, Tom Hiddleston Travels to Pompeii, and More This Week in the World of Disney and Beyond

Check out everything happening during the week of July 19–25, 2026.

Disney is heading to two separate conventions – San Diego Comic-Con and SIGGRAPH, King of the Hill debuts its 15th season on Hulu, and LEGOLAND Florida hosts the returning LEGO Festival. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The biggest happening this week, not just in the world of Disney, is the annual return of San Diego Comic-Con – which will see fandoms of all shapes and sizes descend upon San Diego from July 23-26, 2026.

Marvel will have a big presence at SDCC this year, culminating in their return to the iconic Hall H for what is sure to be an epic, star-studded panel.

Disney Entertainment Television will host a number of panels and activations, celebrating shows such as American Horror Story, Percy Jackson and the Olympians and more.

We'll also get to learn more about the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art through a panel moderated by Keke Palmer.

Be sure to follow along with us all week-long for continuing coverage from SDCC 2026.

Animation Takes Center Stage at SIGGRAPH 2026

SIGGRAPH 2026 is the premier annual conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, bringing together industry leaders, researchers, artists, and developers to showcase the latest innovations in visual computing, animation, AI, virtual production, and immersive technology.

During the conference, Disney will have a number of in-depth panels on the animation, covering films such as Hoppers, Toy Story 5, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, ILM's work on Project Hail Mary, and the visual effects of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

This year's conference also features a landmark keynote from Lanny Smoot, research fellow at Disney Research and one of The Walt Disney Company's most prolific inventors.

Follow along with our coverage from SIGGRAPH 2026 from July 19–23.

After debuting last summer, LEGOLAND Florida Resort is bringing back the world's largest LEGO Festival for a second run.

Running from July 20 until August 16, 2026, the LEGO Festival will feature five interactive zones to spark endless imagination including Music, Creative, Chill Out Zones with the brand-new headliners in the Thrill and Play Zones joining the line-up.

Across the festival site, guests can enjoy themed play zones with hands-on brick-building activities, photo-worthy LEGO models, live shows, family challenges and a chance to meet many different LEGO characters.

New this year is the inclusion of LEGO F1 as the headline experience inside the all-new Thrill Zone and some fun inspired by LEGO Pokémon.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston has taken to exploring history via his new National Geographic series Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston.

Tom digs into the past to find remarkable stories of survival, tracing minute by minute, hour by hour, the decisions made in the chaos and pressure of one of the world’s most infamous natural disasters.

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston premieres Wednesday, July 22 at 8/7c on National Geographic and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

In the 15th season of King of the Hill, Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Meanwhile, Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.

The ten episode Season 15 will premiere Monday, July 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Check out Alex's review of the new season, which keeps Hank, Peggy, and Bobby's mismatched misadventures as sharp and heartfelt as ever.

Fans of ABC's The Rookie who can't wait for season 9 to roll around should probably fire up their Hulu subscriptions on Monday, July 20 for the debut of an extended cut of one of season 8's most talked-about episodes.

An extended version of the episode "His Name Was Martin," centered around workers at the Westview Psychiatric Hospital who begin to act like zombies due to exposure to a dangerous chemical, will debut.

This extended cut will feature five-and-a-half minutes' worth of additional footage, including a scene between Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) that will provide more context for their conversation at the end of the episode.