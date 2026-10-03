WYNTK: Disney Believe Details Incoming, New Music and Sports Documentaries, and More This Week in the World of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of October 4–10, 2026.

It's a week for new documentaries, with feature-length documentaries/concert features focusing on Oasis, Stephen Curry and Queen all hitting theaters or Disney+ this week. But more excitingly for Disney fans, we're about to learn more details on the latest Disney Cruise Line ship. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

Disney Cruise Line is set to reveal a ton of new details regarding their latest Wish class ship, the Disney Believe, on Wednesday, October 7.

The event is teasing "all the details" about the new ship, including the ship's homeport, itineraries, new venues, and entertainment.

Major details that were already revealed about the ship at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event include the ship's stern image, which will include Woody and Buzz, the bow image of Tinker Bell, and the Grand Hall statue, which will be Moana.

It was also confirmed that Disney franchises including Frozen, Encanto, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will inspire different elements of the ship, but it's the specifics we will likely get during the livestream.

After having its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger will be available to stream for all on Disney+ and Hulu as of Friday, October 9 .

. The film chronicles the emotional journey surrounding the reunion of brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, capturing what is being described as one of the biggest musical events of 2025 – their highly anticipated reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25.

The film is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the creative team behind Shut Up and Play the Hits and Meet Me in the Bathroom, and created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Our own Arda Öcal had the chance to see the new documentary and shared his takeaways.

Speaking of documentaries, another doc celebrating basketball legend Stephen Curry, will be arriving exclusively in IMAX theaters on Friday, October 9 .

. The film centers on Curry as he approaches a milestone that had never been reached in NBA history: 4,000 career three-pointers. The four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP reflects on the upbringing, mindset, creativity, and relentless work ethic that helped transform him into one of the most influential players the sport has ever seen.

It includes comments on Curry's impressive career from the likes of Viola Davis, Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, and Jon Batiste.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first Western stadium rock show to take place behind the Iron Curtain, Queen's final filmed live performance is coming to IMAX screens for a limited time with Queen Budapest.

On July 27, 1986, Queen performed the largest-ever stadium concert at the Népstadion in Budpest in front of 80,000 ecstatic fans – part of the famed Magic Tour, which was the last time the band toured with lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The film has been meticulously restored in 4K from the original filmed 35mm footage by Sir Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production facility in New Zealand, with newly remixed audio from the original multitrack recordings.

Check out Queen Budapest for yourself when it arrives in theaters on Wednesday, October 7.

Set during the New Republic era, Galactic Racer is a racing adventure that features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer mode.

The Empire's grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild, gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground.Out of this chaos, the Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive. No Force. No prophecy. Just skill, strategy, and the will to rise.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer, from developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode, will be released on Tuesday, October 6 for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

Acclaimed actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx is returning to stand-up in his latest special, Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself.

In the new special, the comedian proves that things only getter better with age as he delivers a much-needed dose of self-care in his most honest, evolved, and unforgettable chapter yet.

You can check out the special for yourself beginning Wednesday, October 7 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. In the mood for more Hularity? Check out our review of the recent Hularious special, Hannah Berner: None of My Business.

Hulu's legal drama Reasonable Doubt returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, October 6 .

. Reasonable Doubt centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax" Stewart as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together.

After a brutal attack leaves The Stewart Firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially its future. With the firm’s most loyal client (Durrell "Tank" Babbs) at the center of a spiraling media disaster, the team is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival...or collapse. As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: can they rebuild in time or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?