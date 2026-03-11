"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for March 3rd

This week, we explore the latest from Lilly Pulitzer, Disneyland 70th Topps cards, international Disney Store plush, the latest at Black Spire Outpost, and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 252 – March 3, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

More Global Exclusive Plush Coming Soon to Disney Store

On March 6, the new Flower & Miss Bunny Plush from Disney Store Japan will be arriving on the Disney Store website. Inspired by Bambi, these ultra-soft plush designs are perfect for welcoming spring.



"Moana 2" Merch: New Moana and Simea Limited Edition Doll Set Heading to Disney Store

In Moana 2, fans were introduced to Moana’s little sister Simea, and now, thanks to a new post from Disney Parks Blog, we know the sister pair are the inspiration for new limited edition dolls from Disney Store. Sold exclusively via the online retailer, the Moana and Simea doll set is highly limited at just 2,700 available.



Disney and BAGGU Debut First-Ever Collaboration Featuring Mickey & Friends

Oh boy — this is one stylish drop. Disney and BAGGU have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, bringing more than 30 pieces of Mickey & Friends–inspired accessories to fans, including three Disney Store exclusive designs.

After the Asteroid: DINOSAUR Merchandise Remains Available at Disney's Animal Kingdom

While DINOSAUR may have gone extinct at the beginning of February, guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can still commemorate their former Time Rover adventures.



New Disney Topps: Collectible Cards for Disney’s Big 7-0

Last summer, Disneyland Resort kicked off its 70th anniversary celebration with festive shows, collectibles, apparel, and so much more. The fun continues into 2026, and today sees the arrival of Topps cards at Disney Store.

runDisney x Brooks: Princess Themed Running Shoes Headed to the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Heading into the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney and the event's official running shoe Brooks have unveiled a new collection of running shoes perfect for a princess. The three new designs are inspired by Rapunzel, Belle, and Moana, alongside returning Mickey Mouse and runDisney variations.



Step Back to 1975: Lilly Pulitzer Goes Into the Archive to Bring Back a Vintage Disney Print

Lilly Pulitzer is bringing back a piece of history with an extra-special surprise from the Lilly Pulitzer archives: the return of a beloved Disney print from 1975! Inspired by an iconic Slim Aarons photograph of Lilly herself framed in a fabric flower, this whimsical design reimagines a classic for today’s Disney lover.

Disney Teams Up with The King's Trust and George at Asda for a New "Winnie the Pooh" Clothing Collection

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Disney, in partnership with The King’s Trust and George at Asda, have released a new 13-piece fashion collection inspired by Winnie the Pooh.



Photos: New Black Spire Outpost Merchandise Flies Into Disneyland

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new selection of apparel and accessories in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Celebrating Black Spire outpost, the designs are specific to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, giving Star Wars fans a way to commemorate their trip to the massively immersive land.



Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – March 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store March 1-7

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Feline Fine! Disney Cats Join Lineup of International Plush Pals

Disney Store Japan has been sending the cutest plush characters to their domestic counterparts, and we are always thrilled when there’s a new arrival! Today, Disney Store is proud to offer a collection of Disney cat plush pals, including Marie, Lucifer, and Figaro.

EPCOT Reveals More Flower & Garden Merchandise, Especially for Orange Bird Fans

The debut of this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is only a few days away, and we are getting a glimpse at a few more merchandise items that will be available during the event. Disney shared a sneek peek at some of the mouse ears that will be available, and we hope you like Orange Bird. This former Citrus Mascot and current fan-favorite is featured on much of the merchandise.

"Hoppers" Collection Brings a Playful Energy to Disney Store

This week, the long-awaited Pixar film Hoppers will be making its theatrical debut, and with it comes new merchandise! Guests can get a jump start on their shopping at Disney Store, where a selection of apparel, accessories, and toys is available to grow their Disney collection.

We've Got a "Hole" Lot of Love for These Crocs Disney Bags and Totes

If you’re in the market for some fun, durable, and decidedly Disney accessories, Crocs has a lineup of items at Disney Store that you won’t want to miss! Beyond their fun, colorful, and comfy shoes, the lifestyle brand also offers bags and other essentials built for your adventures at home and on the road.

PatPat Launches Largest Disney Swim Collection Yet with 200+ Styles

Swim season is arriving early, and it’s bringing Disney magic with it! Just in time for spring break, family-favorite apparel brand PatPat is launching its largest Disney swim collection to date.



Disney and Formula 1 Shift Into High Gear for the 2026 Race Season

The high-speed world of Formula 1 is getting an injection of Disney magic with "Fuel the Magic." This collaboration brings the storytelling and style of Mickey & Friends to select Formula 1 race weekends with immersive entertainment and exclusive merchandise.



New Merch Alert: Disneyland Releases New Line of Athletic Jerseys and More

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, we spotted a bunch of freshly released merchandise, including tons of apparel and accessories. Among the new items are a sporty collection of Disneyland character baseball jerseys you’ll definitely wanna check out.

Shut Up! New Princess Diaries Funko Pops Celebrate the Film's 25th Anniversary

The royal vaults of Genovia are opening with brand-new Funko Pop! options honoring the 2001 classic. Reservations for these festive collectibles are available for pre-order now across major retailers and the Funko store, with shipping slated for later in 2026.

