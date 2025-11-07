"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for November 4th

This week we check out new "Zootopia" styles, Marvel's Unwrap the Universe, a Valentine's Day arrival (yes really), and so much more!

Barely Necessities Episode 237 – November 4, 2025

Photos: Go Gazelle with Animal Kingdom's Zootopia: Better Zoogether! Merch

At Walt Disney World today, Laughing Place got a firsthand look at the new merch that will soon be released for Zootopia: Better Zoogether! at Animal Kingdom. There are several shirts, beginning with a colorful t-shirt based off the attraction poster, featuring Judy, Nick, and Clawhauser - the latter of whom is decked out in his own best Gazelle fanboy look.

Photos: Get Your Festive Holiday Gear As You Ramp Up For Halloween at Walt Disney World

While many folks are getting ready to don their Halloween costume in the coming hours and days, those visiting Walt Disney World’s gift shops are already well aware that the holidays are next in line, with shelves full of festive apparel and accessories beckoning fans well ahead of the season.

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Everyone is in full on holiday mode and that means shopDisney’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation, they just need to visit Disney Store!

New Gold Finish and 10th Reward Pin Arrives for "Key to Disneyland Experience"

Disneyland Resort's 70th Anniversary celebration has unveiled a new commemorative pin as the latest reward for the Key to Disneyland Experience, marking the tenth pin to be offered for this experience during the park's milestone.

RE/DONE and Disney Stitch Together Classic and Sustainable Mickey Mouse Clothing Designs

Disney and RE/DONE launch the first chapter of their collaboration with a special-edition Mickey & Friends capsule collection. Released on October 24th, the designs draw inspiration from Disney’s 1920s origins and revisit Mickey Mouse’s earliest hand-drawn silhouettes.

Presents Incoming: Disneyland Teases New Holiday Magic Key Trading Cards

Disneyland’s official Magic Key Instagram page is ready to celebrate the holidays with the resort’s biggest fans! In an advent calendar-style teaser clip, the page has revealed that a new set of seasonal and collectible trading cards will be released during the month of November.

New My Disney Experience Merchandise Test Shows Potential at Walt Disney World, Lackluster in Beta Mode

A new test has appeared on some users' My Disney Experience app, allowing guests to explore different merchandise items and (eventually) where they can be found throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

"Unwrap the Universe" - More Mighty Marvel Merch from Disney Products' 2025 Holiday Gift Campaign

Yesterday afternoon here at Laughing Place, we shared the news that Marvel and Disney Products have launched their 2025 holiday season merchandise campaign called "Unwrap the Universe". And below you'll find a second full round of superhero-themed goodies from the world of Marvel.

Say "I Love You" Endor-Style with Hasbro's New Valentine's Day Ewok Action Figure from Star Wars: The Black Series

Fresh off the Ewoks' featured appearance in the Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 animated short film "The Duel: Payback," the popular toy company Hasbro has announced a new Valentine's Day Ewok action figure for its six-inch scale The Black Series line.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - November 2-8 - Part I

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - November 2-8 - Part II

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Joyful and Jolly! Celebrate Winter Holiday with These Super Cute Disney Mini Mix-Its!

It's the holiday season for Disney Mini Mix-Its and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse getting are all dressed up for festive fun! The latest wave in this micro plush have just landed at Disney Store and they will make great gifts or stocking stuffers. For the Holiday 202 release the plush companions have found fun headwear inspired by reindeer and Christmas ornaments.

Fresh Out the Oven: Gingerbread Mickey Joins Walt Disney World's Create-Your-Own-Headband Lineup

Last month, Laughing Place spotted the release of a new Mickey Mouse snowman plush accessory for the Create-Your-Own-Headband experience at Walt Disney World. Now, as the Holidays at Disney World inches closer, a new plush friend has joined the accessory lineup for the retail offering.

Photos: "Cars" Accessories Race Into Walt Disney World's Create-Your-Own-Headband Experience

Disney has released three new plush accessories for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience that are sure to make Cars fans say “Kachow!” Featuring the beloved 4 wheeled besties Lightning McQueen and Mater, the new plush accessories are absolutely car-door-able.

8 Toys & A Side of Fries: New "Zootopia 2" Happy Meal Toys Arrive at McDonald's

With a new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios comes a new set of Happy Meal Toys at participating McDonald’s locations! The new toys have arrived and feature favorites (or soon to be favorites) from the upcoming and highly anticipated film, Zootopia 2.

New "Zootopia: Better Zoogether" Popcorn Bucket Rolls Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Zootopia: Better Zoogether Popcorn Bucket arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom this Friday, November 7, 2025. The bucket is modeled after a Zootopia Police Department (ZPD) three-wheeled vehicle, with Judy Hopps at the wheel and Nick Wilde in the passenger seat.

"it's a small world with Groot" Gets New Merchandise Ahead of Attraction Overlay's Return to Tokyo Disneyland

It's almost time for another voyage on the "happiest cruise that ever sailed..." with Groot from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The "it's a small world with Groot" attraction overlay is returning to Tokyo Disneyland two months from now, and with it guests can grab some fun new merchandise. See below for details.

Disney Costume Magic Takes Center Stage at Vogue World: Hollywood

Over the weekend, Vogue hosted Vogue World: Hollywood, a celebration of the power of costume design in cinema and its role in character storytelling. Celebrities wore costumes from and inspired by a number of classic films, including many from the world of Disney.

Marvel Announces New "Unwrap the Universe" Superhero Merchandise Campaign for 2025 Holiday Season

With Halloween taking place tomorrow, the 2025 holiday season is right around the corner. And that means it's time to check out some new Marvel superhero-themed merchandise courtesy of a new campaign called "Unwrap the Universe" from Disney Products.

Photos / Video: Universal Orlando's Wicked: The Experience Updated with Costumes and Merchandise from "Wicked: For Good"

Wicked: The Experience has been updated at Universal Studios Florida to feature screen-used costumes from Wicked: For Good, the highly-anticipated second installment in the franchise. We were invited out this morning to check out the updated exhibit.



