Spike the Bee and Donald Duck Have an Adventure at EPCOT in New Little Golden Book Coming in 2027
The news of the latest Little Golden Book was revealed today at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Spike the Bee will be up to some shenanigans with Donald Duck in a new Little Golden Book set for release early next year.
What's Happening:
- Announced during the "Drawn from the Parks: Imagineering’s Little Golden Books" panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the next Little Golden Book will focus on Spike the Bee and Donald Duck.
- Already available to preorder from retailers such as Amazon, Spike the Bee and Donald Duck will buzz along in an exciting adventure at EPCOT about friendship and teamwork.
- The full synopsis is as follows:
- "While searching for unique flowers to make delicious honey, Spike the Bee discovers the floral wonderland of the annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival! But Spike’s adventure is short-lived when he accidentally angers the head gardener, Donald Duck. Inspired by the late 1940s and 1950s Donald Duck cartoon shorts where Spike first appeared, this comedic story of an unlikely friendship is perfect for Disney and Little Golden Book fans of all ages!"
- Author and illustrator Nick Balian revealed the new Little Golden Book during the panel, after going through some of the previous Disney Parks-inspired books, that have included:
- Spike the Bee and Donald Duck will be released on February 23, 2027.
More from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- The Lucasfilm pavilion is offering Star Wars fans a look ahead towards the long awaited second season of Ahsoka.
- If there's one thing Disney fans love, it's the Society of Explorers and Adventurers – and it could be coming to a classic Disneyland attraction.
- Take a look around the Imagineering: Horizons exhibit. That pavilion also gave us some news about Piston Peak.
- Looking ahead, Pixar apparently plans to reveal its next original film this weekend.
- Nearby, the Walt Disney Animation Studios pavilion is giving us new looks at Hexed and Frozen III.
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