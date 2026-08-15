Spike the Bee and Donald Duck Have an Adventure at EPCOT in New Little Golden Book Coming in 2027

"While searching for unique flowers to make delicious honey, Spike the Bee discovers the floral wonderland of the annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival! But Spike’s adventure is short-lived when he accidentally angers the head gardener, Donald Duck. Inspired by the late 1940s and 1950s Donald Duck cartoon shorts where Spike first appeared, this comedic story of an unlikely friendship is perfect for Disney and Little Golden Book fans of all ages!"