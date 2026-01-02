Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide with Two New Novelty Items at the Disneyland Resort
Alice in Wonderland and Pinocchio's Daring Journey fans are sure to love these new items – being released very soon!
As the Disneyland Resort prepares to welcome back a number of offerings for the Disneyland 70th Celebration, two new novelty items will soon be available to purchase.
What's Happening:
- Today, the Disneyland Resort revealed a number of new food and beverage offerings coming across the resort as 2026 gets underway.
- Included in the news are two brand-new novelty items, adding a little bit of iconic Fantasyland flair to the Disneyland 70th Celebration.
- First is the Jiminy Cricket Sipper, which includes choice of beverage at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction).
- Let your conscience be your guide when you purchase this sipper, available starting Thursday, January 8th at the following locations, while supplies last:
- Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Bayou Country Fruit Cart, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Churros at small world Promenade, Galactic Grill, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, Main Street Fruit Cart, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, Troubadour Tavern
- Disney California Adventure: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Mortimer’s Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield
- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill
- The second new item is the Disneyland 70th Mad Tea Party Teacups Bottle Topper, which is available for purchase with the purchase of beverage (Limit two per person, per transaction).
- You can also pick this up on January 8th at the following locations:
- Disneyland Park: Bayou Country Fruit Cart, Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Pretzels at small world Promenade, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Troubadour Tavern
- Disney California Adventure: Churros near Goofy’s Sky School, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier, Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street
- Many of the Disneyland 70th entertainment offerings will begin return to Disneyland following the end of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort on January 7th, including the Wondrous Journeys fireworks show, The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade and the beloved Paint the Night Parade.
- The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will conclude its run on August 9th, 2026.
