“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 8th

Barely Necessities Episode 63 – February 8th, 2022

Today we start with Disney Parks inspired finds such as the Fab 50 Statues on shopDisney, new Joffrey’s Coffee seasonal flavors you can get at home, and the latest EPCOT fashions. Next we move on to movies with Who Framed Roger Rabbit figures, Encanto makeup and jewelry, Turning Red Funko Pop! and Rebekah showcases the latest school and organization products from Erin Condren that are themed to Trolls. For Marvel we check out the WandaVision MiniCo. figures and Groove Life’s practical fashion accessories. Finally Star Wars gives us week six of Bonus Bounties with new figures from Hasbro and much more.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

Celebrate Walt Disney World with New Fab 50 Statues form shopDisney

If you can’t make it to Walt Disney World for their 50th anniversary celebration, you can bring the magic home to you thanks to shopDisney. One of their newest offerings for collectors are golden statues of the Fab 50 Figures that are on display across all four of the Resort’s parks.

Joffrey's Coffee Introduces New Sensational Spring Sips

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has introduced three sensational new coffee varieties celebrating Spring flavors, now available for purchase online.

Photos: New EPCOT Shirts Hit Store Shelves at the Creations Shop

Ever since the Creations Shop opened at EPCOT, a brand new line of retro-inspired merchandise has been available. Now, some fantastic new items have been added to that collection.

New "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" Toy Figures Available Now From Super7

Fans of the classic film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, should mark Tuesday, February 8th on their calendars so that they can get their hands on new toys from Super7 featuring characters from the iconic film.

Accentuate Your Natural Beauty with "Encanto" Inspired Makeup and Jewelry from shopDisney

Fans can bring elements of the movie and characters to their signature style with makeup and accessories from shopDisney! Whether you want to add some new color to your beauty routine or just need to dazzle with a favorite pair of earrings, you can find a delightful assortment or Encanto products designed for adults and younger fans too.

Human or Giant Panda? New "Turning Red" Mei Funko Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

In just a few weeks, Pixar’s latest film Turning Red will be hitting Disney+ for all subscribers to stream for free and in anticipation of the upcoming release, Funko has started to debut some new merchandise!

Channel That Chaos Magic with "WandaVision" MiniCo. Figures

If you can’t get enough of WandaVision, we’ve got good news: new collectibles have landed at Entertainment Earth! The iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe pairing of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in several movies and a Disney+ series has been a big hit with fans and has given endless inspiration to designers and retailers including Iron Studios.

Pow, Thwip and Hulk Smash with Marvel Themed Accessories from Groove Life

Groove Life is bringing the best of Marvel to fans through their fashionable assortment of everyday accessories. Whether looking for a comfortable and casual ring, watch band or these character inspired looks will keep the power of Marvel in your hands!

Bonus Bounties Week 6 Round Up – "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 6

For this week’s merchandise selections, fans can find a new pin series from FiGPiN, a Fennec Shand coin from the New Zealand Mint, the latest episode-specific collectible cards from TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and more.

Beast's Castle Completes Disney Castle Collection Series, Coming Soon to shopDisney

The Disney Castle Collection is nearly complete and the final castle in this 10 series collection celebrates the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast. Themed to Beast’s Castle, this miniature dimensional abode is both strange and interesting and makes a beautiful display piece.

Disney nuiMOs: Spring Fashions, Spirit Jerseys, and the Return of Kermit and Miss Piggy

The Disney niMOs are getting ready for spring with a playful assortment of new clothing and accessories inspired by the season. Fashion forward and always fun, the latest arrivals are picture perfect and will look great on every one of your nuiMOs plush.

New Tomorrowland Tops Spotted at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs

While at Disney Springs this morning, we spotted an excellent new set of Tomorrowland clothing items available at DisneyStyle.

February Disney Parks Wishables: Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

It’s Wishables Wednesday and that means the next collection of Disney Parks Wishables have arrived on shopDisney. This month the cute micro pals are themed to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT (and Walt Disney Studios Park).

New "Cars" Hot Wheels Series Now Available on Entertainment Earth

Disney Hot Wheels have zoomed over to Entertainment Earth and this collection is fittingly inspired by Pixar’s Cars. From Mater and Lighting McQueen to Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm, kids (and collectors) can bring home the entire pit crew and recreate favorite moments from the franchise.

Star Wars Shares First Look at Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian, Dark Troopers LEGO Helmet Sets Coming Soon

LEGO is expanding their assortment of character helmet sets with three new additions to the Star Wars line. Coming this spring, fans will be able to grow their collection with headwear designed for Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Dark Troopers.

WDW 50th, Figment Disney FiGPiN Designs Coming Soon to Disney Parks, shopDisney

Pin collectors will soon have some magical Disney designs to add to their collection as FiGPiN has teased that new Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary and more pins are on their way.

Marvel Gingerbread Funko Pop! Now Available on shopDisney

The time for Santa Claus and carols are over, but delicious gingerbread cookies can be enjoyed year round. Even better if those cookies are designed like Marvel Super Heroes! Funko’s clever concoction of Pop! figures inspired by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are now available on shopDisney.

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Marvel Carnage Funko Soda Now Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! A super special Entertainment Earth exclusive Carnage Soda figure has just arrived and will be the perfect addition to your Marvel symbiote collection.

