New “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” Toy Figures Coming From Super7

Fans of the classic film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, should mark Tuesday, February 8th on their calendars so that they can get their hands on new toys from Super7 featuring characters from the iconic film.

What’s Happening:

Super7 is releasing a set of ReAction figures featuring characters from the 1988 classic, Who Framed Roger Rabbit , in 3.75” inch form.

, in 3.75” inch form. According to their announcement, there are five characters who will appear in the collection, including: Roger Rabbit Jessica Rabbit Judge Doom Smarty (Weasel) Stupid (Weasel)

The figures are set to go on sale on their official website, Super7.com, on Tuesday, February 8th.

1 of 5