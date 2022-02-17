Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 17th

by | Feb 17, 2022 5:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Beast's Castle Completes Disney Castle Collection Series, Now Available on shopDisney

The final palace in the Disney Castle Collection showcases the home of the Beast from Beauty and the Beast. His castle features cylindrical and square towers and turrets as well as the grand ballroom where he and Belle can be seen dancing in their iconic formal attire

Outfit Your Team with "Eternals" T-Shirts from shopDisney

With the debut of a new Assembled about Marvel’s Eternals on Disney+ and its arrival on Blu-ray, shopDisney has introduced new T-shirts themed to the heroes!  

RockLove

Marvel x RockLove Debuts New Collection Featuring Headpieces for Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch

Do you know what your jewelry collection is missing? Marvel helmets pendants from RockLove! As of today, the company has launched a new series of necklaces and rings inspired by Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch.

Pandora

Avengers Assemble! Exciting New Marvel x Pandora Collection Celebrates Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Marvel’s greatest superheroes are closer than you think thanks to a new collaboration between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora Jewelry. Fans can add their favorite characters from the Infinity Saga to their jewelry collection with a series of beautiful charms. 

Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Loki Funko Pop! Figure Takes Fans Back to MCU Phase 1

We can’t get enough of Loki and neither can Funko. In fact, they’ve designed a new Pop! showcasing the God of Mischief in all his glory, and at the height of his evil hijinks.

Disney Parks

Magic Key Branded Sunglasses Now Available As Part of Magic Key Celebration Month

Magic Key Holders are getting all kinds of special treats and offers throughout the Disneyland Resort during the month of February, and an earlier announced set of Magic Key branded sunglasses are now available free of charge to Magic Key Holders at Disney California Adventure.

Many New Glassware Items from Arribas France are Coming to Disneyland Paris in Honor of the 30th Anniversary of the Resort

Discover an overview of the beautiful, new Arribas France products that will be available throughout the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris.

Fly By Jing

Fly By Jing Set To Release Special "Turning Red" Lunchbox Containing Trio of Sichuan Sauces

In celebration of Disney and Pixar’s all-new film Turning Red, fans can purchase a limited-edition collectible lunchbox perfect for storing your favorite flavors, secret concert ticket money stash, or your lunch. Yum!

LP Review

Book Review – "The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season Two" Collects More Gorgeous Concept Art

Abrams has released a gorgeous follow up to last year’s title, this time focusing on Season Two of The Mandalorian. Mike is once again blown away by the stunning concept art that helped inform the beloved series.

Coming Soon

New Vinyl Edition of "The Royal Tenenbaums" Original Soundtrack Set To Be Released This April

For Record Store Day 2022, a new vinyl edition of the original motion picture soundtrack to the Touchstone Pictures film, The Royal Tenenbaums is set to be released.

Pick of the Day

Whether it’s your birthday or “unbirthday.” celebrate you with this adorable Mickey and Minnie Mouse ornament. Bright and colorful, this lovely display piece features the iconic duo, a giant birthday cake, and a glittery “Happy Birthday.” 

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Happy Birthday Ornament – $26.99

