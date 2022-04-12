A Discussion with Natacha Rafalski and Daniel Delcourt – Disneyland Paris 30

To mark the special occasion of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary today, a private meeting with Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski and Senior Vice President Of Operations Daniel Delcourt was held in the Skyline Bar of Hotel New York – Art Of Marvel. A select few were invited for an informal discussion to provide feedback, ask questions and discuss the resort in general. Here’s a rundown of the discussion:

Natacha and Daniel revealed that they had the first taste test of the food and beverages for the upcoming Avengers Campus last week. When asked about an opening date, they confirmed it is still yet to be determined but they continue to look towards Summer.

Speaking upon issues regarding booking complications for guests outside France and Pass Annuel bookings, it was revealed that the teams are working hard on updating the app and digital systems – with the goal of eventually having all booking options in-app, including the expansion of mobile ordering and privilege ticket reservations. The recent chaotic queue for the AP Party on March 26th was also brought up, to which Natacha responded saying they were aware of such issues and, again, working on possible fixes.

The future of the previously announced Galaxy’s Edge as part of the multi-million Euro Walt Disney Studios expansion is still unclear.

When asked about integrating newer movies and characters into the park, Natacha professed her passion for character interactions and said it is something she really would like to focus on more. However, not much was revealed beyond more Magic Shots and digital filters.

Regarding the future of Disneyland Park – including new attractions – Natacha and Daniel said they were more focused on the Walt Disney Studios at the moment and have no immediate plans to update Disneyland Park beyond basic maintenance. Aside from that, Daniel mentioned that they are focusing a lot more on shows and entertainment, with Natacha adding that it’s “not all about attractions”. He reminded us that in 2014 there was no shows available across the resort – and with the upcoming reopening of Mickey And The Magician, all theatres will be in use again

Speaking on the current park reservation system, they revealed it is here to stay as it helps control guest attendance and flow much more than possible before – but they are working towards streamlining the process digitally. There are also no plans to extend the number of days available to reserve at one time / with the current limit being 3 days for Pass Annuel holders.

With merchandise reselling becoming a prevalent issue in Disney resorts worldwide – Natacha addressed this, claiming they are considering digital options to limit and track AP discounts on certain items. However, there is no short-term solution aside from completely removing AP and cast member discounts, which is not something they ever intend to do.

When asked about their personal favorite Disneyland Paris memories – Natacha quoted the reopening of the resort after the initial shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic – which she described as being “truly magical”, as well as being in attendance on opening day with her mother, who was a cast member at the time. Daniel recalled a storm in 1996 that blew most of the trees around Davy Crockett’s Ranch down.

Speaking on the success of Premier Access, Natacha said that it was meeting expectations and offers a good alternative to guests that don’t want to wait in line.

To conclude this presentation, Natacha revealed that she wanted to create a somewhat different programme for invitees on this special day, and that it was a great opportunity to get feedback face to face – prior to an exclusive Imagineering Panel later in the day.