“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 7th

Barely Necessities Episode 79 – June 7, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We start off with the Marie nuiMO plush, The Rescuers Dooney & Bourke Collection, Free Shipping on shopDisney, Moana collection by Janie and Jack, new Lightyear styles on shopDisney and Entertainment Earth, Toy Story Bag Charms from BaubleBar, and Beauty and the Beast fashions at the Stitch Shoppe. Marvel gives us Marvel Legends Retro figures of Moon Knight and Nova along with a Ms. Marvel dress and faux leather jacket. Finally, for Star Wars we have an interactive Sarlacc container that “eats” small items like coins!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"The Aristocats" Marie Plush is the Purr-fect Addition to Your Disney nuiMOs Collection

The lively young kitten Marie (The Aristocats) has danced her way into the hearts of fans and now she’s made her nuiMO plush debut on shopDisney!

New Dooney & Bourke Collection Celebrates Disney's "The Rescuers"

When it comes to Disney-inspired Dooney & Bourke collections, fans often expect to find designs celebrating the parks as well as beloved characters and new films. So it’s extra fun when the brand brings out some of the lesser discussed stories, which in this case is The Rescuers!

Summertime Savings: Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Gear up for your summer with Free Shipping from shopDisney! This popular offer is back for a limited time as Disney is once again giving guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

"You’re Welcome!" Janie and Jack Launch Tropical Apparel Line for Kids Inspired by "Moana"

This summer Moana fans can bring elements of the beloved story to their daily lives with a new apparel collection for kids from Janie and Jack. Whether playing in the water and discovering how far they’ll go or finding their role on the island, it’s never been so easy or cute to dress as Moana or Maui… “you’re welcome!”

"Lightyear" Themed Apparel, Accessories and Toys Now Available on shopDisney

In anticipation of the upcoming movie, shopDisney has added an assortment of toys, accessories and apparel designed for young fans (and some adult styles too) featuring the characters like Buzz, Sox and Zurg!

Limited Edition "Lightyear" Loungefly Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to deliver a mini backpack pattern that’s out of this world! Themed to the upcoming Pixar feature Lightyear, this exclusive design features the famous Space Ranger and his robot cat companion Sox.

Disney x BaubleBar Introduces Playful Collection of "Toy Story" Bag Charms

Disney x BaubleBar is back with another playful lineup of themed Bag Charms, this time with an emphasis on Toy Story! Woody, Buzz Lightyear and an Alien (Little Green Man) are all available now from BaubleBar and are the perfect accessory for your daily adventures.

Loungefly Debuts Enchanting "Beauty and the Beast" Exclusive Crossbody Bag and Stitch Shoppe Styles

Loungefly is saying “Be Our Guest” to Beauty and the Beast fans as they launch a new series of exclusive merchandise inspired by the film.

Nova, Moon Knight and More Marvel Legends Retro Action Figures Available for Pre-Order

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of retro figures from Hasbro! Pre-orders are now open for an exciting assortment of 3 3/4-inch action heroes including Nova and Moon Knight.

New "Ms. Marvel" Dress and Jacket Arrive in Style on shopDisney

Tomorrow, Ms. Marvel will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut and we can’t wait to see her in action. In the meantime, fans can purchase new apparel inspired by the young hero including a Disney Dress Shop dress and faux leather jacket.

Gulp! Interactive Sarlacc Container Toy Makes Its Way to shopDisney

One of the most interesting creatures in the Star Wars universe is the Sarlacc and now fans can enjoy the company of the monster…as a pet. Arriving on shopDisney this week is a mini, interactive version of the creature that will even “eat” small items!

Add to Your Shopping List

Snow White Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney on June 14th

Snow White is the ninth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Steve Thompson. His design captures the strength and beauty of the character while emphasizing her regality and embracing her kindness.

You Want Thingamabobs?! "The Little Mermaid" Blind Pack Collectible Keys Have Surfaced on shopDisney

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? Just when you think your Disney Key Collection’s complete…shopDisney reveals a new series is on its way! If you couldn’t guess, the next film to be featured on the colorful souvenirs is The Little Mermaid and it appears this will be another Blind Pack series!

Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary REMIX Collection Available June 7th

Are you someone who gets excited about new merchandise? Are you excited that Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary? Are you someone who likes the 90s style? If you answered yes to these questions, then you will be excited to find out that there is a 30th Anniversary REMIX collection launching this month!

AvengerCon Shirts Now Available Just in Time for "Ms. Marvel"

With Ms. Marvel set to debut on Disney+ tomorrow, Marvel has launched a collection of AvengerCon T-shirts that are available to order now.

America Chavez Jacket, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch T-Shirts Materialize on shopDisney

If you’ve enjoyed spending time in the Multiverse of Madness, why not let people know? No, we’re not suggesting you strike up conversations, but rather show your love for the film with T-shirts and apparel from shopDisney!

Sneak Peek of Character Inspired Merchandise Debuting on Disney WishSneak Peek of Character Inspired Merchandise Debuting on Disney Wish

Anyone who has ever been on a Disney Cruise knows that it is a vacation unlike anything else. What's better than being able to escape on a beautiful ship and being surrounded by the magic that Disney brings. Disney Parks Blog shared new character-inspired merchandise that will be debuting on Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish.

Disney nuiMOs Pride Collection and Summer Fashions Brighten Up shopDisney

It’s June and that means it’s time to welcome sunshine, summer weather and Pride Month. The Disney nuiMOs are joining the fun with all new styles that are perfectly designed for the season.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Kidrobot and NECA

Father's Day will be here before you know it and you may be trying to figure out the perfect gift. Kidrobot and NECA have some gifts that dad will love.

