Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for July 28th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Free Shipping on Any Size Order Returns to shopDisney

Do you know what could make this Thursday even better? Free Shipping on any size order at shopDisney! That’s right, the guest favorite perk is back and for a limited time. Today only, Disney is giving guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

MagicBand+ Selections Debut at shopDisney with 17 Charming Designs

MagicBand+ has officially launched at Walt Disney World and that means it’s time for a visit to shopDisney! Guests can browse the new selection of MagicBand+ styles that arrived on the site this morning and feature everything from the Partners statue and Cinderella Castle to Princesses and more.

Funko and Loungefly

Funko Exclusive Ultimate Princess Celebration Belle Pop! Now Available

As Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration continues, Funko is adding their exclusive twist to the merchandise offerings with their Pop! and pins sets. Today’s release? Belle!

Funko Exclusive Jack Skellington Black Light Pop! Figure Will Brighten Up Your Collection

We’ve reached Halfway to Halloween and Halfway to the Holidays and the merchandise offerings keep on coming. This week Funko has introduced a new exclusive Pop! figure that fits both categories. You guessed it, we’re talking about The Nightmare Before Christmas

Ravager Thor Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

More Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pop!? Yes please! This time it’s Ravager Thor who’s getting a Funko makeover as part of a new exclusive at Entertainment Earth. Fans of the character will love this awesome collectible that features the God of Thunder with Stormbreaker.

Loungefly Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Items

If you’re a fan of anything in pop culture, it’s likely that Loungefly has designed a bag, wallet or item of clothing inspired by something you love, and if you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, there’s no shortage of amazing selections for you to shop.

Disney Parks

New Country Bear Items from Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Now Available at Walt Disney World

A fantastic new line of merchandise featuring the lovable Country Bears has been released at Walt Disney World, designed by longtime Disney artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily.

Photos: Jessie’s Trading Post Opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios

A few years ago, a sparsely themed gift shop opened at the exit of Toy Story Mania in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The location was a former Cast Member break room, and it certainly looked that way. Thanks to a retheming effort, the newly renamed Jessie’s Trading Post is now open.

MagicBand+ Now Available at Walt Disney World, Online

Walt Disney World guests were some of the first to get to use the new MagicBand+ today as the product launched both in the parks and online. Our team stopped over at Tatooine Traders to get a Grougu band and play the Batuu Bounty Hunters game.

Citizen

Limited Edition Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Timepiece Box Set by Citizen

2022 is a big year for Spider-Man as it marks the 60th anniversary of everyone’s favorite web slinger. Citizen and Marvel are commemorating the milestone with a limited edition watch that celebrates the character of Peter Parker.

Coming Soon

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Series 7 Coming Soon

Mickey’s dressed in his regal best for this collection that’s inspired by Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. Here, Mickey wears an orange and red stain tunic and embelishes his look with a grey cape and golden crown. The series also features carousel horses, pink sequins, white tassels and shiny gold trim for a dreamy nod to the beloved attraction.

Pick of the Day

“Relive The Clone Wars – and a lot of other action – with this Star Wars The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Electronic Helmet Prop Replica! With a press of a button, the rangefinder drops down, activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a "hunting" pattern and a white LED-illuminated heads-up display (HUD).”

Star Wars The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Electronic Helmet Prop Replica – $124.99

*Use the code LPFAN at checkout for 10% off in stock items and Free Standard Shipping on orders of $39+ at Entertainment Earth!*

More Merchandise: