“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 17th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

ZZ0 |~| Barely Necessities Round Up January 17th

Barely Necessities Episode 110 – January 17th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Kicking things off is the Figment Munchling, the Disney Artist Vinyl series featuring J.Led, Disney Cruise Line dated merchandise, and a new Petunia Pickle Bottom collection. For Disney100 we have Pin-tastic Tuesdays, Enesco figures, and a Mini Figure Set of six characters. Marvel gives us a Stan Lee Mini Egg Attack 3-pack followed by Daredevil exclusives at Entertainment Earth. We wrap up with Star Wars and the Padme and Anakin jewelry pieces from RockLove.

shopDisney Serves Up Figment Fruity Fig Bar Micro Plush For EPCOT Festival of the Arts

We all love baked goods and the best calorie free way to enjoy a favorite dessert is with a Disney Munchlings plush! Our favorite purple dragon, Figment, is sporting a new look as a soft, squishy, and scented micro plush designed to look like a fig bar. And yes, you can find him at shopDisney!

Disney Artist Vinyl Series Featuring J.Led Celebrates the Sensational Six

Disney fans looking for a fun way to expand their ever-growing collection will love the new Disney Artist Vinyl Series from shopDisney. Artist J.Led starts things off with a fun take on the Sensational Six and their unique personalities.

Photos: Disney Cruise Line 2023 Merchandise Sails on to the Disney Fantasy

Our own Jeremiah is currently sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy for the second ever Pixar Day at Sea cruise. While onboard, he spotted some brand-new Disney Cruise Line 2023 merchandise.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Mickey & Friends Good Times Collection

Disney families heading out for adventure in 2023 can plan for days of fun and stay organized at the same time with new Mickey Mouse travel accessories from Petunia Pickle Bottom!

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Mickey and Minnie FiGPiN, WDW50 and More

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins. The latest arrivals to our favorite online store celebrate Disney100, WDW50 (in its grand finale) and some classic characters too.

Disney100: Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses and More Featured in New Figure Series from Enesco

Everyone is welcome to join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder and for those looking for a special keepsake, Enesco has a variety of figures that meet the need. Spanning decades of Disney classics the new assortment showcases favorite characters amid objects that help to define their stories.

Disney100: Ariel, Baby Moana, Remy and More Featured in New Mini Figure Set from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is one of the companies honoring Disney100 with a set of 3-inch tall Mini Egg Attack figurines inspired by characters from Disney’s many decades of entertainment.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Mini Egg Attack Series Stan Lee 3-Pack

For this Entertainment Earth Spotlight we’re looking at the Stan Lee Mini Egg Attack Series from Beast Kingdom that features three (yes three) versions of the comic legend. All the figures are packaged in one large display box that has Stan Lee POW! Entertainment branding on all sides.

Funko and Loungefly Daredevil Exclusives Land at Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth has teamed up with Funko and Loungefly for two new exclusives inspired by the Marvel character Daredevil and they are as epic as they sound.

Celebrate Your Love Story With Padmé and Anakin Jewelry Pieces in the Star Wars x RockLove Collection

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, RockLove is celebrating one of the galaxy’s most important couples: Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker! Two new jewelry pieces have debuted from the jeweler and are perfect alone, but better together.

Disney100: The Eras Collection Coming to shopDisney on January 27th

The Disney100 Celebration officially kicks off at the Disneyland Resort on January 27th and that day will also mark the launch of a new merchandise collection on shopDisney. The previously announced Disney100 The Eras Collection will showcase early decades across the studio and parks and we can’t wait to check it out!

New Disney100 and Other New Chase Disney Visa Card Designs Available Now

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, Chase has released some new card designs including a special Disney100 card.

Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is now underway and of course, the festival comes along with some fun new, mostly Figment-themed, merchandise exclusive to the event!

Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princes Ear Headband Is a Dream Come True!

It’s time to update your Disney Ear Headband collection and Stoney Clover Lane as the perfect style for you. Inspired by Disney Princesses, this pretty pink design is a subtle nod to several beloved heroines and is a great accessory for your Disney bounding look

Classic Pooh Apparel and Home Collection Now Available on shopDisney

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger and even Christopher Robin are ready to join your wardrobe through a playful apparel collection for the whole family. Fans of all ages can embrace the Classic Pooh look all day, everyday with comfortable fashions you’re sure to love.

CASETiFY Celebrates Mickey Mouse and Hie Best Pals With Latest Disney Collaboration

Mickey and Friends, in this case the Sensational Six, are the focus of a new line of smart device accessories from CASETiFY. The company has teamed up with Disney for another exciting collaboration emphasizing the gang in their classic looks for playful series you won’t want to miss!

Decorate Your Disney Display Case with Charming Character Figures from Enesco

Fans love to share their Disney obsession with friends and family and one of the ways to do that is with decorative figurines. A series of beautiful collectibles from Enesco present a variety of favorite characters in fun and cheerful poses guaranteed to make anyone smile.

Ultimate Princess Celebration Mulan Pop! Available Exclusively at Funko

Funko has launched a series of exclusive Pop! figures inspired by Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration and today it’s all about Mulan! The collectible features the future warrior dressed for her meeting with the matchmaker shortly before she takes her father’s place in the army

Disney100: Target Exclusive Black and White Goofy Funko Pop!

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Goofy exclusive at Target.

Halloween Hijinks Await with Entertainment Earth Exclusive Stitch Skeleton Funko Pop!

Our obsession with Funko Pop! figures is very real especially when it comes to Stich and exclusives. Fortunately, there’s a new collectible figure to add to your Disney display but you can only get it at Entertainment Earth.

Photos: Visit the 1Up Factory Gift Shop at Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World Themed Land

If you’ve ever wanted to jump into a video game, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is your best chance! But if you want to commemorate your visit to the land, you’ll want to swing by the 1Up Factory gift shop!

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!