“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 22nd

Barely Necessities Episode 137 – August 22nd, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Disney100: Corkcicle Introduces Bold and Brilliant Drinkware Gift Set Featuring Four Disney Princesses

If there’s one thing Disney fans love to do, it’s celebrating their favorite characters and this week it’s all about Disney Princesses! There are plenty of opportunities for Disney fans to join the fun of World Princess Week, and one of those ways is with Corkcicle.

Citizen Celebrates World Princess Week with Cinderella and Ariel Box Sets

With an entire Disney | Citizen collection dedicated to Cinderella, Ariel, Snow White, Belle, and many more Disney Princess fan favorites (and Villains, who make the plots go round), Citizen keeps World Princess Week in its heart throughout the year.

Save Up to 40% on Select Princess Merchandise at shopDisney

Disney’s World Princess Week has arrived and fans across the globe can enjoy celebrations themed to our Princesses and inspired by their qualities of courage and kindness. Even if you can’t get to Disney park for this week’s festivities you can go shopping. shopDisney is hosting a Royal Savings Event with up to 40% off of Disney Princess merchandise!

Photos: Discounts Galore Being Offered at New Marketplace Co-Op Store and Throughout Disney Springs

The back room of the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs has been transformed into Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post, a loose theme for a discounted merchandise store. Guests can currently find savings of up to 50% off some recent Disney merchandise.

Disney100: Decades Collection 1980s Spotlights "Rescue Rangers," "The Black Cauldron" and More

The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1980s with Rescue Rangers, The Black Cauldron and more.

Disney100: Playful Simba Is All Smiles on Next Addition in PANDORA Collection

Disney and PANDORA are combining their whimsy and elegance to present a dazzling new jewelry collection that celebrates a century worth of wonder and magic. The sixth addition in the Disney collection has arrived and is themed to Simba from The Lion King.

Disney100: Just Play Disney Character Sets Now Available on Amazon

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Over at Amazon, fans will discover a wide range of toys and cute collectibles like character figure packs from Just Play!

New Line of Disney Character Blazers Arrive on Fun.com

Sharing your Disney fandom with the world is easy, especially when there are so many fashionable ways to do so! Fun.com has a new collection of Disney-themed blazers featuring Alice in Wonderland, Lilo & Stitch and others that are perfect for dressy work days and playful evenings.

See the Timeline Clearly with New Loki Collector's Edition Glasses from GUNNAR

In just a matter of weeks, Marvel fans will be traveling through the multiverse with Loki and friends as the popular series returns for season 2. Of course you can’t have Loki returning without some exciting merchandise, so GUNNAR teamed up with Marvel for a Collectors Edition run of computer glasses themed to God of Mischief.

Enso Rings Introduces Ahsoka Tano Collection Inspired by New Live-Action Series

As the excitement for tonight’s debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka at full force, Enso Rings is adding to the hype with a gorgeous collection of rings inspired by the fan favorite Jedi. Ahsoka’s signature color scheme of blue, orange and white serve as the base of this series that also depicts her face and unique markings.

Lightsaber and Camtono Safe Collectibles from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Return to shopDisney

A new shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is traveling through space and about to arrive on shopDisney! This exciting drop features the Legacy Lightsaber hilts of legendary Force users, a single lightsaber blade, and even the popular Camtono Safe.

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Halloween Fun, Marvel Heroes, Decades 1980s

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-fourth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and spotlights more Halloween styles, the Disney100 Decades collection, and some Marvel heroes too.

2023 Toy of the Year Awards Finalists Announced – Disney Receives 15 Nominations

The Toy Foundation has announced the 2023 Toy of the Year Awards finalists, with voting now open and winners to be announced on September 29th. Of the 122 toys, games, and properties nominated, Disney-licensed products have received a total of 15 nominations.

"Loki," "WandaVision," and "The Mandalorian" to Get 4K UHD and Blu-ray Collection Releases

It’s happening — digital is going analog. Fans of Marvel, Star Wars, and/or physical media will be excited to hear that some Disney+ original shows will soon be available in Blu-ray and 4K UHD collections.

Save Up to 40% on Select Toys During shopDisney's End of Summer Sale

Start your week off right with a shopping spree at shopDisney! For a limited time fans can browse the “So Long Summer!” sale that’s happening right now with discounts up to 40% off.

Mickey Mouse Sketch Art Collection from Dooney & Bourke Comes to shopDisney

Disney fans in search of some fashion fun will love the newest additions from Dooney & Bourke that just landed at shopDisney. This series spotlights the main mouse himself—Mickey—portraying the big cheese in a variety of cheerful sketches.

Buy One Get One 40% Off Enesco Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

It doesn’t have to be a holiday for you to decorate your favorite space with Disney characters! Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on figurines and statues from Enesco including designs by Jim Shore, Romero Britto, and Grand Jester Studios.

Lite-Brite Celebrates 100 Years of Disney Magic with New Disney and Pixar Sets

Create dazzling pieces of light-up art with the new Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Disney 100 Edition from Basic Fun! This nostalgic toy comes with 12 designs that highlight a century of Disney magic. And unlike the Lite-Brite of your youth, the newest model uses LED lights (powered by your choice of battery or Micro-USB) with 4 different modes.

Spider-Man, Falcon Pop! Figures Added to Amazon Exclusive “Captain America: Civil War” Build A Scene

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been enjoying Funko’s take on their favorite films with a series of Pop! scenes that bring a variety of characters together to recreate an epic moment. This time, it’s Captain America: Civil War that’s taking the spotlight with 12 figures to create the airport battle scene and Peter Parker and Sam Wilson have joined the fight.

"Star Wars: Ahsoka" Hasbro Pulse Live Stream Taking Place on Tuesday, August 29th

A new Hasbro Pulse live stream is coming next week, this time ready to showcase some new Star Wars: Ahsoka figures.

Photos: New Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Appears in All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure

Halloween Horror Nights is right around the corner at Universal Orlando and work is well underway to bring all your nightmares to life. Even over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the All Hallows Eve Boutique has been redecorated for this year’s event and now features new Halloween Horror Nights merchandise.

