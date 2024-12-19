Four New Badge Designs Revealed for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 in Same Ukiyo-e Historical Art Style

Like the others, this new badge art was created by TAKUMI.

Back at the beginning of October, Lucasfilm and ReedPop revealed the first five badge art designs for Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. And today we got five more, in the same historical Japanese art style known as ukiyo-e.

What’s happening:

Four new badge designs for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 have been revealed via the event’s official social media feeds

The badges are in the historical Japanese art style ukiyo-e and were created by artist TAKUMI.

These four new designs feature the characters of Asajj Ventress, C-3PO and R2-D2 (both seen above), Sabine Wren, and Padme Amidala (pictured below).

What they’re saying:

Star Wars Celebration: “The second wave of Star Wars Celebration badge artwork is here! Japanese artist, TAKUMI, once again reimagines more of our favorite Star Wars characters in the traditional ukiyo-e style.⁣”

Star Wars Celebration Japan will be held from April 18th through the 20th at Makuhari Messe in Japan. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the event, be sure to visit Star Wars Celebration’s official website.

