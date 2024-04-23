“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 23rd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 168 – April 23, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

ColourPop "Beauty and the Beast" Collection

If dancing with the Beast in a gorgeous yellow gown is on your wishlist then ColourPop’s new Beauty and the Beast Collection is a dream come true. Celebrating the tale as old as time, the makeup brand has a full range of beautiful cosmetics inspired by the animated classic.

Don’t Miss Out! Disney Loungefly Rerun Bag Designs Currently In Pre-Order Phase at Entertainment Earth

Several popular Loungefly bags are getting another chance to return to the spotlight as a series of rerun bags have popped up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Among the Disney selections featured are fuzzy styles with Stitch, classics like the Evil Queen, a Mickey and Minnie holiday scene and so much more.

Create Your Own Headbands Coming Soon to the Disneyland Resort

Create Your Own Headbands that have been extremely popular at Hong Kong Disneyland will soon be available at the Disneyland Resort, letting guests mix and match favorite Disney mini plush accessories to make their own personalized headwear.

Disney, Marvel and "The Simpsons" Funko Exclusives C2E2 2024

Woo hoo! The Funko Airlines booth is coming to C2E2 and fans will be treated to new merchandise and exclusives making their debut at the event. Whether attending in person or staying home, fans of Disney, The Simpsons, and Marvel can secure fun styles to celebrate their favorite franchises.

RockLove"s Heart of Te Fiti Abalone Locket Coming Soon

The ocean chose Moana to return the Heart of Te Fiti and now, thanks to RockLove it can choose you too! The fan forward jewelry company is expanding their Moana collection with a stunning limited edition locket that’s fit for a goddess.

Photos: Disney’s BoardWalk Resort Merchandise That is Now Available

Disney's BoardWalk Resort is a popular option for those planning their Walt Disney World vacation. With an extremely short walk to EPCOT and a nice walking path to Disney's Hollywood Studios, it makes it a convenient resort for those wanting to hit the parks. Earlier this year, they released some merchandise specific to this beautiful resort.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" Funko Pop! Figures – Pre-Order

So how about that Deadpool & Wolverine trailer we got today?! The hype surrounding Deadpool’s MCU debut has been real ever since it was announced, but now that trailers have been dropped and July 26 is feeling a lot closer there’s a new intensity to the excitement. Oh, and there’s some merchandise too! Funko has two new Pop! slated to drop this summer and fans can pre-order them right now!

BoxLunch Star Wars Exclusives 2024

This year’s Star Wars Day festivities are extra special because it also marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and BoxLunch is ready to commemorate the occasion and movie with awesome, exclusive merchandise that’s out of this world!

Cal Kestis, Manalorian Judge Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

As excited as we are that Star Wars Day 2024 is almost here, we also know Hasbro doesn’t need a reason to introduce new action figures into their Vintage Collection line! Today, the toy maker has revealed two new figures that will be launching this summer that will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Beach Funko Pop! Figures

Three beloved residents of Halloween Town have taken a temporary leave to see what the summer season is all about! Funko is presenting new Pop! and plush figures of Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero who are taking a much needed vacation from all things Halloween and Christmas.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Disney Princess Courage & Kindness

It’s the ultimate princess celebration featuring your favorite empowering Disney Princesses! The new Disney collection from Petunia Pickle Bottom features the smiling faces of Cinderella, Moana, Jasmine, Tiana and other royals, highlighting each heroine’s own acts of courage and kindness.

"Cars" at Hot Topic – Lightning McQueen Fashions

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel inspired by Pixar’s Cars and the main character Lightning McQueen.

Photos: New Disneyland Tomorrowland Merchandise Collection

A wonderfully retro collection of Tomorrowland merchandise has appeared at Disneyland, celebrating the origins of the land and the promise of a future that we continue to strive for.

Live the Royal Life with Disney Castle Merchandise

Whether you dream of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort or find yourself drawn to the charm of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, you can rep your favorite destination every day though iconic merchandise.

Jasmine Ear Headband Comes to Disney Store

Experience a whole new world of fancy fashion when you acquire the Jasmine Ear Headband from Disney Store! This month, the princess from Agrabah takes the spotlight in the “I Am” headwear series for a lovely piece that embraces her signature outfit.

Diamond Select Reveals New Marvel Collectibles for Early 2025

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Diamond Select Unveils New Star Wars Collectibles for 2025

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

Funko, Mondo, Loungefly Star Wars Day Gifts That Are Out of This World!

Funko and its brands Mondo and Loungefly are gearing up not only for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but also May the 4th (Star Wars Day). This year they’re releasing a new wave of Phantom Menace Pop! figures as well as spotlighting Loungefly apparel and accessories that have been a big hit with fans.

*Special thanks to Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

