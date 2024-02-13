“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show’ Round Up for February 13th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 159 – February 13, 2024

shopDisney to Rebrand Back to Disney Store

After several years, shopDisney will be rebranding — and going back to a familiar name. Guests will once again be able to get their goodies online under the Disney Store domain!

Kugali's "Iwájú" Collection Comes to shopDisney

Later this month, Disney+ will whisk audiences to Lagos, Nigeria for an incredible animated story Iwájú. The series hails from the comic book entertainment company Kugali who have teamed with Walt Disney Animation Studio for this special project. A new series means new merchandise and shopDisney is home to fashions and collectibles inspired by Iwájú.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection Popcorn

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’s craving Disney delicacies! The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Popcorn!

Photos: Disney Cruise Line Australian Season Merchandise

While the inaugural Australia and New Zealand season with Disney Cruise Line is coming to a close, we still wanted to highlight the super fun merchandise to go along with these initial sailings.

American Girl and Disney Reveal the First Three Dolls in New Collection

American Girl and Disney—two of the world’s most celebrated brands best known for their inspirational characters, rich storytelling, and memorable experiences—are excited to reveal a special collection across the Disney Princess franchise, and the Disney Frozen franchise, coming later this year.

Walt Disney World Plays Host as Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Debuts New Collection of Villains-Inspired Bridal Gowns

They’re some of Disney’s most popular characters, and now Disney Villains’ characters inspire new gowns that are part of the 2024 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings collection from Allure Bridals. Blending sophisticated style and touches of whimsy, the dresses are inspired by Disney’s Ursula, Maleficent, the evil Queen and Jafar.

Geeki Tikis Pixar Collection Adds "Monsters Inc." and "Coco" Themed Mugs

Bring some fun and color to your Disney collection thanks to Geeki Tikis! The iconic pairing of Mike Wazowski and Sulley (James P. Sullivan) will bring you a monster amount of mayhem, while aspiring musician Miguel Rivera will have you hearing music in your head and feeling all the feels in your heart.

CASETiFY Iron Man Collection Launches February 15th

From the first time we see Iron Man to the final Thanos-destroying snap, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given fans lots to love about the character. But Iron Man exists well beyond the movies and like all Marvel heroes got his start in the comics. CASETiFY is celebrating every iteration of the iconic character with an all-new collection that’s as epic and essential as his arc reactor.

Disney Parks Wishables: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Oh my goodness! It’s been ages since we’ve enjoyed a Wishables Wednesday so the fact that new micro plush pals are surfacing is really exciting! Today’s assortment of Disney Parks Wishables is inspired by Marvel’s presence at EPCOT through Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Fans don’t even have to leave home to acquire this cuteness as the blind bag series is available on shopDisney!

New Republic E-Wing & KE4-N4 Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Hasbro is taking fans into the story of Star Wars: Ahsoka with a new addition to the Vintage Collection line of figures. The New Republic E-Wing—smartly outfitted with astromech droid KE4-N4—recently appeared in the Disney+ original series and now audiences can bring the ship right to their own display case.

Mickey & Co. Clogs by Crocs Come to shopDisney

Disney fans are obsessed with displaying their love for Mickey Mouse and other favorite characters through apparel and fun accessories like ear headbands. They can also bring the magic to their free with Crocs! A new Mickey & Co. inspired clog has arrived at shopDisney and you won’t want to miss out on adding this to your collection.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Val-O-Ween Gift Guide

It’s Val-o-ween, o-ween, everybody! The Nightmare Before Christmas has combined the best of Halloween and Christmas, so why not throw a third celebration in the mix? When Valentine’s Day meets Halloween, you wind up with Val–o-ween and Disney is taking this opportunity to share a frightfully fun gift guide inspired by Jack, Sally and the whole Nightmare crew.

"Beauty and the Beast" Ring Collection From Girls Crew

We could all use a bit of Disney bling in our jewelry collections and Girls Crew has a wonderful selection of charming and elegant designs that are fan forward and appropriate for a range of ages. Their latest selections include Beauty and the Beast collection themed to the animated classic.

"Sleeping Beauty" at Hot Topic – New Apparel, Accessories and Classic Collectibles

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of apparel, plus decor and accessories inspired by Aurora, Maleficent and the fairies.

Photos: Merchandise Round-Up from Disney Newport Bay Club

We had the opportunity to check out some of the great merchandise available at Disneyland Paris Resort’s Newport Bay Club. The nautical vibes are ever present, with the lighthouse logo visible on all products.

Glow-in-the-Dark X-Men Storm Funko Pop! BoxLunch Exclusive

Clear some space in your Marvel collection, because there’s a Storm coming! Yes, of course we’re talking about the X-Men and the weather controlling mutant Ororo Munroe aka Storm. Funko is celebrating the hero with a new Pop! figure available exclusively at BoxLunch.

Deadpool Dreams of Chimichangas and So Much More on RSVLTS Latest Marvel Collection

Happy Thursday everyone! What’s this, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has launched another Marvel collection? The pop culture fashion brand is back with new styles that’ll tug on the heartstrings of Deadpool fans…or anyone who’s got a deep love for chimichangas.

Hasbro's Boba Fett Prototype Armor Helmet Rereleased at shopDisney

Long before we met the big screen version of Boba Fett, he was just a concept with a completely different look then the armor we recognize today. Well maybe it isn't so much that the armor changed but the color and styling did. Now fans can add the concept version of his helmet to their collection as a new collector’s piece arrives on shopDisney.

First Epic Universe Merchandise Now Available at Universal Orlando and Online

Theme park fans are still buzzing about last week’s announcements regarding Universal Epic Universe and now they can also pick up the first merchandise based on the new park.

