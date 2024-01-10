“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 9th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 155 – January 9, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Mickey Mouse Pretzels

Make room for Stitch (and Angel!)! The little troublemaker has returned to shopDisney for another year-long series and in 2024 it’s all about this massive appetite and fan favorite Disney Parks snacks. The Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection shines the spotlight on the beloved blue alien as he devours delicious Disney treats.

Bright and Bold! Mickey Mouse & Co. Columbia Collection Comes to shopDisney

Bad news folks: winter chills are going to be around for a while. Fortunately, Disney and Columbia have a bold new way for you to stay warm while also showing off your Disney fandom: The Mickey & Co. Columbia Collection.

Know Before You Go (Online): Our Helpful Hints For Purchasing Your Disneyland Resort Magic Key on Jan. 10th

The time has come – Disneyland Resort is once again selling the highly-coveted Magic Keys, which provide year-round admission to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. We share some helpful tips to help fans get closer to securing their own Magic Keys.

Popcorn Bucket and Travel Tumbler Designed by Joey Chou Now Available at Disneyland

As a new year begins, Disneyland is treating fans to a new collectible popcorn bucket and travel tumbler. Both feature artwork designed by acclaimed artist Joey Chou as part of the Disney Artist Showcase.

Photos: A Selection of the Incredible Disneyland Paris Attraction Merchandise Line

In the last few months, Disneyland Paris has released an epic new line-up of merchandise inspired by some of the resort’s most popular attractions. While there’s simply too much to fit into one post, here’s a sampling of some of the incredible new merchandise now available, separated by attraction.

Fossil | Disney V-Day Collection Stars Mickey and Minnie

January and February will have Disney fans Rocking the Dots and toasting to love on Valentine’s Day and thanks to Fossil they can celebrate both occasions in style! Mickey and Minnie Mouse lend their joyous personalities to a new line of leather goods, and accessories with designs for men and women.

You'll Always "Have The Other Slipper" with the Disney x PANDORA Cinderella Collection

Last year PANDORA took Disney fans on a magical jewelry journey celebrating 100 Years of Wonder and this year, they’re exploring happily ever after with Cinderella! The beloved brand has just introduced a stunning series of jewelry accessories that are inspired by the animated classic.

Dooney & Bourke Valentine's Day Collection

Do you know what your fashion-loving sweetheart would be delighted to receive this Valentine’s Day? The latest Disney-themed Dooney & Bourke collection from shopDisney! The lifestyle fashion brand is turning their attention to classic cute couples (and some chipmunk brothers) for their seasonal Disney release that will be available in time for Valentine’s gifting.

Disney Movie Insiders Holding A “Soul” Themed Sweepstakes

Disney Movie Insiders has announced a new sweepstakes to celebrate Pixar’s Soul finally heading to theaters. Fans have a chance to win a Soul prize pack, made up of six Funko Pop! figures of characters from the movie.

Funko Exclusive Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man Valentine's Day Pop!

The delightful Valentine’s Day holiday is almost here and Funko is helping fans show their love for each other or their favorite fandom with seasonal Pop! figures from the Marvel universe.

Star Wars Captain Cardinal Replica Helmet Comes to Entertainment Earth

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series is full of awesome collectibles including action figures, lightsabers, and electronic helmets that are perfect for cosplay or display. Their Captain Cardinal replica helmet first debuted as a Target exclusive and is now being offered at Entertainment Earth.

Add to Your Shopping List

Refresh Your Disney Wardrobe with the Classy and Fun Peach Punch Collection

The Peach Punch Collection has a new arrival: a Starbucks tumbler! This classic cup comes with a straw and lid and features a Mickey Mouse silhouette against a glittery backdrop. Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort Styles available. Cheers!

Starbucks Disney Parks Icons Collection Tumbles into shopDisney

We’ve been enjoying the new Disney Parks Icon Collection that’s popped up at shopDisney featuring apparel and accessories for hardcore fans, but it doesn’t stop there! Starbucks is putting their spin on the playful collection with new tumblers that will bring a bit of magic to your daily adventures.

Photos: Disneyland Paris Unveils New “PARIS” Collection

Disneyland Paris has unveiled their newest merchandise line, celebrating their eponymous city. The new collection features many Disney characters adorning over 130 exclusive new items.

Extra 30% Off Select Disney, Pixar and Star Wars Enso Rings

As Disney fans we love sharing our obsession with the world and you often locate a fellow friend through merchandise! There are so many ways to express our love of all things Disney including through jewelry like Enso Rings. For a limited time, the lifestyle brand is offering an Extra 30% Off Outlet items including designs with Disney Princesses, Pixar Pals, Mickey Mouse and more.

RSVLTS Introduces Magical Disney "Fantasia" Collection

We’re not even a week into the 2024 and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is already dropping a new Disney-inspired collection that has our eyes sparkling and toes tapping! This time the fashion brand is heading to the 1940s to celebrate the animated classic Fantasia with four new button down shirts and some stylish hats.

Fun Pixar Products for Everyone at BoxLunch

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired items from Pixar films. With Pixar Fest heading back to Disneyland Resort this spring, we thought we’d get a jump start on the fun and check out what’s available on BoxLunch.

New Princess-Inspired Disney ily 4EVER Dolls Arrive on shopDisney

It’s time to bring some new faces and fashion inspiration to Disney’s ily 4EVER toy line! A series of new dolls sporting stylish outfits inspired by Tiana, Elsa and other Disney characters have just arrived on shopDisney and kids will be eager to add these toys to their collection.

Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” Coming Soon to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

Be the first to watch at home on Digital when Marvel Studios’ The Marvels becomes available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on January 16th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13th.

Marvel Legends X-Men Angel Deluxe Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

Marvel’s mutant population is getting a lot of attention this year with Wolverine’s 50th anniversary, the arrival of X-Men ‘97, and new entries in the various X-Men comics series. But today the focus is on Marvel’s Angel and his addition to the Marvel Legends line of action figures,

"Disney Villainous" to Add King Candy and Shere Khan, Plus New "Star Wars Villainous" Coming in 2024

Ravensburger has announced new “expandalone” games for Disney Villainous and Star Wars Villainous, each of which can be played on its own or added to previous releases.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, Rebekah Moseley and Alex Refi who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!