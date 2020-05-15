Learn to draw Naveen from “The Princess and the Frog” in the Latest #DrawWithDisneyAnimation Video

The newest #DrawWithDisneyAnimation video teaches fans how to draw Prince Naveen as a frog from the 2009 animated feature The Princess and the Frog.
What’s Happening:
- Animation Supervisor Randy Haycock gives fans a drawing tutorial of Prince Naveen in his frog form from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.
- Haycock started at Disney in the 1990’s and has lent his talents to films like Aladdin, The Lion King, Hercules, Tarzan, and most recently Moana.
- The tutorial takes about twenty minutes and Randy gives tips to getting the character right as you follow along.
- This is the fourth character from The Princess and the Frog in the #DrawWithDisneyAnimation video series.
