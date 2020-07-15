Niles Fitch Reads a “Lion King” Book on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Niles Fitch joins the fun today reading about Simba from I Just Can't Wait to be King.

What's happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, actor Niles Fitch reads about Simba’s excitement at one day becoming the ruler of all of Pride Rock. Check it out below:

Did you know:

Fitch stars as Prince Tuma in the upcoming Disney+ original movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals .

. Simba and Fitch have a strong connection. Well before the Disney+ role came along, Fitch played the young lion on Broadway!

