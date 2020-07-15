Niles Fitch Reads a “Lion King” Book on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Niles Fitch joins the fun today reading about Simba from I Just Can't Wait to be King.
What’s happening:
- The official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans as actors, singers, and hosts from across the Disney brands read beloved Disney tales.
- For today’s Storytime with… segment, actor Niles Fitch reads about Simba’s excitement at one day becoming the ruler of all of Pride Rock. Check it out below:
Did you know:
- Fitch stars as Prince Tuma in the upcoming Disney+ original movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.
- Simba and Fitch have a strong connection. Well before the Disney+ role came along, Fitch played the young lion on Broadway!
