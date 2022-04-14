National Geographic Conference at Walt Disney Studios Park on April 22

National Geographic Partners and The Walt Disney Company are committed to bringing awareness to the world and what we can do to protect it.

What's Happening:

As part of Earth Month, they want to inspire the younger generation about the environment during a private, two-hour masterclass at Walt Disney Studios Park.

There will be 25 InsidEars that will be able to attend this conference.

It will be held on Friday, April 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

If you are planning to attend, send your registration request (name, first name, site name) to [email protected] before April 15th at 4 p.m.

There will be three French speaking National Geographic explorers that will share their background, experiences, and what you can do to make a difference.

They will want to bring out the explorer in all of us and encourage you to discover and do your part to take care of the world.

Speakers: