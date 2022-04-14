National Geographic Conference at Walt Disney Studios Park on April 22

National Geographic Partners and The Walt Disney Company are committed to bringing awareness to the world and what we can do to protect it.
What's Happening:
- As part of Earth Month, they want to inspire the younger generation about the environment during a private, two-hour masterclass at Walt Disney Studios Park.
- There will be 25 InsidEars that will be able to attend this conference.
- It will be held on Friday, April 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- If you are planning to attend, send your registration request (name, first name, site name) to [email protected] before April 15th at 4 p.m.
- There will be three French speaking National Geographic explorers that will share their background, experiences, and what you can do to make a difference.
- They will want to bring out the explorer in all of us and encourage you to discover and do your part to take care of the world.
Speakers:
- Nicolas VILLAUME – Professional photographer specializing in environmental issues, climate change and VR digital storytelling. Based in South America. European Master in Management of Digital Interactive Services at INA (Institut National de l'Audiovisuel) and European Business School INSEEC Lyon Master in International Business.
- Mélanie WENGER – French storyteller, project centered on penguins, to be published soon and including photos and videos. With a degree in literature and a master's in journalism, she develops long-term documentary stories by exploring photography, sound and video.
- Annette FAYET – French scientist, based in the UK, working on puffins. Studied physics, chemistry and engineering to Masters level at ESPCI ParisDPhil at the Oxford Navigation GroupNational Geographic Explorer since 2018/Associate Editor for the Journal of Animal Ecology, and Secretary of the UK Seabird Group.Researcher at the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA). She supervises undergraduate and graduate students, and is an Associate Editor for the Journal of Animal Ecology and Secretary of The Seabird Group.