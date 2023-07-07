“Appealing” New Orange Minnie Mouse Accessories Coming to shopDisney This Month

Everyone’s favorite fashionista, Minnie Mouse, is here to inspire a new collection at shopDisney that will be great to flaunt all year round, but especially at Halloween! Orange Minnie Mouse accessories will be dropping online on July 31st and we’re going to have to squeeze out every ounce of patience as we wait for their arrival.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

What’s that? A new collection of colorful accessories are coming to shopDisney and they feature Minnie Mouse? Yay!

This summer Disney fans can turn up the fashion charm with the latest styles to boost your Disney parks look. And even if you’re not hitting the parks, Disney Cruise Line, or Adventures by Disney, you can still show off your fandom with these must-have items.

Orange Minnie Mouse accessories are the latest selections to enhance your Disney style and while we’re sure if this is a new “color story” for Disney, we’re excited nonetheless.

The Loungefly mini backpack is quite eye-catching with its bright orange iridescent, almost lenticular, body that’s accented with a black sequined front pouch, ears and bow. It’s like Halloween and summer vibes all rolled into one!

There’s also a matching Ear Headband with black sequined ears, and the gorgeous orange bow.

Will other accessories be included? We hope so! We’d love a MagicBand+, wallet, tumbler, and a plush!

Orange Minnie Mouse accessories will be available on shopDisney starting July 31st.

starting July 31st. Pricing hasn’t been announced however Ear Headbands start at $34.99 while Loungefly bags are typically $88.00 or more.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!